Is Russia jamming GPS in the Baltics?

Satellite location signals are vital for aviation safety but they are 'vulnerable to blocking or distortion'

Photo collage of satellite dishes emitting a radio signal overlaid on top of a vintage map of the Baltic sea. In the background, there is a large airplane, sliced in half.
Jamming incidents have become more common over the Baltic Sea in the past six months, according to a Finnair pilot
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Estonia has accused Russia of jamming GPS navigation devices in the airspace above the Baltic states, raising fears of potential aircraft disasters.

The incidents were part of an "ongoing pattern" of GPS interference in Europe, said New Scientist, but there are question marks over who is to blame and whether it is deliberate.

Russia Aviation Ukraine Estonia
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

