What's the future of FEMA under Trump?

The president has lambasted the agency and previously floated disbanding it altogether

Photo composite illustration of hurricane, flood and fire disasters with FEMA aid workers
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / AP / FEMA)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

President Donald Trump has put the Federal Emergency Management Agency in his crosshairs. The department is responsible for coordinating relief and rescue efforts in the event of natural disasters, but Trump has often criticized FEMA as ineffective and a waste of money and questioned whether it should exist at all.

Trump has established a council to review the necessity of FEMA. The agency has "managed to leave vulnerable Americans without the resources or support they need when they need it most," claims an executive order signed by the president. It also alleges "serious concerns of political bias" within FEMA and calls for a "full-scale review." The president cannot disband a federal agency without congressional authorization, but his actions have left many worried that Trump could drastically reduce its budget or push to have it shuttered entirely.

