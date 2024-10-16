Are climate conspiracy theories undermining disaster response?

Meteorologists and FEMA workers have come under threat

Composite illustration of a puppeteer hand, aircraft vapour trails, a hurricane viewed from space and the DHS logo
"If meteorologists could stop hurricanes, we would stop hurricanes"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

The age of climate disaster is here, as is the age of climate conspiracy theories. Those competing theories are turning dangerous.

Threats against FEMA responders have "hampered relief work" from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, said The Washington Post. Authorities arrested a 44-year-old man on Monday, saying he was behind the threats. But the problem may be bigger. "Misinformation and rumors" forced federal workers to pause their relief efforts to avoid danger. The threats came after a false social media rumor charged that officials planned to seize one destroyed town and "bulldoze bodies under the rubble," said the Post. "Folks who need assistance are refusing it because they believe the stuff people are saying about FEMA and the government," said a Forest Service official.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest