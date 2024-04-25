What is cloud seeding and did it cause Dubai's severe rainfall?

The future is flooded

Car caught in flood in Dubai.
Cloud seeding likely didn't contribute to Dubai's severe flooding
(Image credit: Christopher Pike / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By Devika Rao, The Week US
published

The Persian Gulf was recently hit with a year's worth of rain in the span of two days, causing extensive flooding. Some have speculated that the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) attempt at cloud seeding, a method of manipulating clouds to produce more rain, is responsible for the torrential downpour. While scientists have said that geoengineering was not the cause this time, the extreme rain has raised concerns about the technique and whether natural processes like rainfall should be manipulated at all.

What is cloud seeding?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Climate Change Dubai United Arab Emirates
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸