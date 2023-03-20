The extreme weather events of 2023

The number of extreme weather events has seen a "staggering rise" in the past 30 years, says the United Nations, and experts warn climate change is "supercharging these extreme events," The Associated Press writes. Intense heat as well as extreme rainfall events "are getting more frequent, more severe," explains Kai Kornhuber, a research scientist at Columbia University.

Climate change is also causing more "compound events," NPR reports. This is when "climate change causes two extreme things to happen at the same time," according to annual report by the American Meteorological Society. "The risk of extreme events is growing, and they're affecting every corner of the world," warned Sarah Kapnick, the chief scientist NOAA. Here's a chronological look at the extreme weather events unfolding in 2023:

January

The year kicked off with the sixth-warmest January on record, averaging a temperature of 35.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the U.S. This is because of a jet stream spreading warmer Pacific air over the whole country along with high pressure pushing storms west. Climate change also intensified the warmer temperatures, reports The Washington Post.

The month also experienced high levels of rainfall, making it the third wettest January on record. A record number of atmospheric rivers brought unprecedented rains to California, which was suffering from a drought. The state experienced ten storms causing floods and landslides as well as snowfall in the mountainous regions.

The midwest and south experienced an influx of tornados. The Storm Prediction Center reported that there were 168 preliminary reports of tornadoes, most of them in the South. The warmer temperatures made for better conditions for tornados, CNN writes.

February

February was marked by tornados and warm temperatures, but also unexpected snow. The month began with an ice storm across Texas and the midwest, along with freezing temperatures across the Northeast. The midwest also saw a number of tornados throughout the month, which is unusual for February.