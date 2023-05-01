Why the world's oceans are suddenly getting hotter

The ocean is getting warmer, and fast. The BBC reports that "a recent, rapid heating of the world's oceans" has raised alarms among scientists who worry the sudden trend is a sign that climate change is accelerating. That could have devastating consequences: Fish and other marine life could die off, more extreme weather events could be on the way, and the oceans — already rising — will encroach on coastal areas.

"This is heading in an unprecedented direction, and could be taking us into uncharted territory," the University of East Anglia's Ben Webber tells The Guardian. Why is the ocean warming? What effects will it have? And can anything be done?

What's going on with the oceans?

The temperature has spiked in the last two months. "From early March to this week, the global average ocean sea surface temperature jumped nearly two-tenths of a degree Celsius," The Associated Press reports. That doesn't sound like a lot, but scientists point out that oceans cover more than two-thirds of the earth's surface — any process that warms that much water that quickly is worth noticing. "That's huge," one scientist tells AP. Indeed, Newsweek points out that the latest measurements are the highest temperatures recorded "since accurate satellite temperature records began in 1981."

Weren't the oceans already warming?

Yes. "The last 10 years were the ocean's warmest decade since at least the 1800s," NASA reports. "The year 2022 was the ocean's warmest recorded year and saw the highest global sea level."

Why are the oceans suddenly warming so fast?

There's some debate about that. Some scientists suspect the warming is part of the regular El Niño cycle that spikes temperatures every few years. "Temperatures in the Pacific become warmer than normal and El Niño is declared once temperatures rise 0.5C above the long-term average," Yahoo News reports. All that heat can produce extreme weather events around the world — and indeed, forecasters are suggesting that 2023 is going to see an El Niño that brings intense heat spikes around the world. The current ocean spike might be an El Niño event on top of extant climate change.