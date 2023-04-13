What to expect during the potential 'super El Niño'

The weather phenomenon La Niña ended after a three-year run, leaving scientists in anticipation of its sister phenomenon, El Niño. However, now there are signs indicating that this year's El Niño will be far more extreme than usual. Here's everything you need to know:
What is El Niño?
The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a weather phenomenon in which "sea temperatures at the surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become substantially warmer than normal," according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). As a result, it causes "extreme heat, dangerous tropical cyclones, and a significant threat to fragile coral reefs," along with overall warmer temperatures, CNN writes.
ENSO is expected to make an appearance sometime this year, and the phenomenon typically lasts between nine and 12 months. "Right now, the atmosphere and the ocean are both in sync and screaming 'El Niño rapid development' over the next few months," climate scientist Daniel Swain told CNN. The phenomenon is said to be "like a natural form of climate change," Time describes.
However, this year scientists are warning of a potential "super El Niño," which could cause "very high temperatures in a central region of the Pacific around the equator," per The Guardian.
What does this entail?
While models have shown "a very large spread" of ENSO strength predictions, "the really big ones reverberate all over the planet with extreme droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms," explains Mike McPhaden, a senior research scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to The Guardian.
One of the largest potential consequences is that average global temperatures could reach 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, a threshold the United Nations warned against. "We will probably have, in 2024, the warmest year globally on record," Josef Ludescher a senior scientist at Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research told CNN. The previous hottest year was 2016, which also had a strong El Niño.
California could also see a continuation of the unprecedented precipitation. A head forecaster at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center Jon Gottschalck described that the phenomenon could "elevate odds for atmospheric river-type events for the West Coast," which was responsible for much of the state's rain and snow.
The warmer ocean temperatures could also wreak havoc on coral reefs and intensify the hurricane season in the Pacific. "What's being predicted here is very scary," remarked Peter Houk, a professor at the University of Guam to CNN. "Every time one comes it grows a little bit more in intensity."
Is climate change playing a role?
Scientists believe that climate change is causing El Niño to come more frequently and more intensely than before, despite being a natural phenomenon. According to a 2019 study, "If the currently observed background changes continue under future anthropogenic forcing, more frequent strong El Niño events are anticipated."
The outcomes of ENSO events are also more intense in the backdrop of climate change because the warmth of the ocean and atmosphere are exacerbated. "Extreme El Niño and La Niña events may increase in frequency from about one every 20 years to one every 10 years by the end of the 21st century under aggressive greenhouse gas emission scenarios," McPhaden said. "The strongest events may also become even stronger than they are today."