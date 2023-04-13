What to expect during the potential 'super El Niño'

The weather phenomenon La Niña ended after a three-year run, leaving scientists in anticipation of its sister phenomenon, El Niño. However, now there are signs indicating that this year's El Niño will be far more extreme than usual. Here's everything you need to know:

What is El Niño?

The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is a weather phenomenon in which "sea temperatures at the surface in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become substantially warmer than normal," according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). As a result, it causes "extreme heat, dangerous tropical cyclones, and a significant threat to fragile coral reefs," along with overall warmer temperatures, CNN writes.

ENSO is expected to make an appearance sometime this year, and the phenomenon typically lasts between nine and 12 months. "Right now, the atmosphere and the ocean are both in sync and screaming 'El Niño rapid development' over the next few months," climate scientist Daniel Swain told CNN. The phenomenon is said to be "like a natural form of climate change," Time describes.

However, this year scientists are warning of a potential "super El Niño," which could cause "very high temperatures in a central region of the Pacific around the equator," per The Guardian.

What does this entail?

While models have shown "a very large spread" of ENSO strength predictions, "the really big ones reverberate all over the planet with extreme droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms," explains Mike McPhaden, a senior research scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to The Guardian.

One of the largest potential consequences is that average global temperatures could reach 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, a threshold the United Nations warned against. "We will probably have, in 2024, the warmest year globally on record," Josef Ludescher a senior scientist at Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research told CNN. The previous hottest year was 2016, which also had a strong El Niño.