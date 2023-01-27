The dire consequences of the world's 'relentless' warming oceans

New research has found that oceans hit record temperatures in 2022, making this the fourth record-breaking year in a row. The "relentless warming" could have dire ecological consequences. Here's everything you need to know:

How are the oceans doing?

Not great. "The state of our oceans can measure the world's health, and judging by the updated oceanic observations … we need a doctor," wrote the researchers of a recent study on oceanic warming, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

Ocean temperatures are of high interest to scientists because they are a better indicator than other environmental indicators of the state of climate change due to the fact that, unlike the air and atmosphere, oceans are less susceptible to weather and seasonal changes, CNN explains.

Why are oceans warming?

The oceans are warming as a direct result of man-made climate change. In fact, the planet's seas have absorbed more than 90 percent of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases since the 1970s, explains The Guardian.

"Oceans contain an enormous amount of water, and compared to other substances, it takes a lot of heat to change the temperature of water," Linda Rasmussen, a retired researcher at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told The Washington Post. But "the Earth's energy and water cycles have been profoundly altered due to the emission of greenhouse gases by human activities, driving pervasive changes in Earth's climate system," said the scientists who worked on the new analysis. One of the report's authors, Michael Mann, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, added that "until we reach net zero emissions, that heating will continue, and we'll continue to break ocean heat content records."

What does a warmer ocean mean for marine life?

Warmer oceans can lead to cascading problems, ranging from extinction events to infrastructure damage. Notably, warmer water has a lower oxygen content, which is harmful to the marine ecosystem and the fishing community. Warming can also cause some ocean regions to have more salt than others: When the warm water evaporates, it leaves more salt, and when it rains in other regions, that water becomes fresher. The study calls this phenomenon the "salty gets saltier — fresh gets fresher" pattern.