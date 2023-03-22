3 key graphics from the U.N. climate report

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its 2023 climate report detailing what the panel's chair, Hoesung Lee, called "the urgency of taking more ambitious [climate] action."

The report found that the world is pushing towards 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming over pre-industrial levels and will likely surpass that temperature in "the first half of the 2030s," The New York Times reported. The 1.5-degree threshold was proposed in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. If the Earth warms beyond that level, ecological problems become much more likely and extreme. The planet has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The IPCC did not entirely rule out the possibility that we could limit the warming, but emphasized that significant action to reduce emissions must be taken now. "Humanity is on thin ice — and that ice is melting fast," said United Nations Secretary-General, according to The Associated Press. "Our world needs climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once."

The above graphic (Figure SPM.5) details the different trajectories the climate can take depending on whether we stick to current emissions policies or we opt to reduce our emissions. According to the model, emissions have to be curbed substantially to limit the temperature rise to even 2 degrees Celsius. The IPCC advises rich countries to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, and developing nations by 2050, which is a decade earlier than previously expected, per AP. Fossil fuel usage is still the largest contributor of global emissions, with the U.S. and China leading in the category. The Biden administration also recently approved the controversial Willow Project, which will drive up emissions over the next 30 years. "The pace and scale of what has been done so far and current plans are insufficient to tackle climate change," said Lee, according to the Times. "We are walking when we should be sprinting."