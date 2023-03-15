Why did the Biden administration approve the Willow Project's oil drilling in Alaska?

The Biden administration has approved a large oil drilling project in Alaska known as the Willow Project. The move quickly sparked outrage and debate among climate advocates and Indigenous communities. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Willow Project?

The Willow Project is a multi-billion dollar oil drilling proposal by the oil company ConocoPhillips. The drilling is planned to take place in northern Alaska and is expected to produce approximately "180,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak," according to ConocoPhillips.

According to The New York Times, the petroleum reserve is located 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle and "is the country's largest single expanse of pristine land." The oil company had originally proposed five pads for drilling, but negotiations brought it down to three pads, still "a site large enough for them to move forward," per ConocoPhillips officials.

When the project was announced, a fierce debate broke out on whether the administration should approve it. Many climate advocates staunchly disapproved, citing that it could produce an additional 9.2 million metric tons of carbon pollution per year. TikTok had #StopWillow as a trending hashtag and the public created a Change.org petition with close to three million signatures, CNN writes.

On the other hand, many Indigenous groups as well as Alaska native Rep. Mary Petolta (D-Alaska) were in favor of the proposal. Petolta along with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) and Dan Sullivan (R) wrote in an opinion for CNN that, "clean energy cannot manifest overnight," and "we have to work our way there," claiming "a major gap between our capability to generate [clean energy] and our daily needs."

Why did the Biden administration approve the project?

Negotiations over the Willow Project took place over months, but the project itself was in the works for decades. The decision comes despite President Biden's campaign promise of "no more drilling on federal lands, period." This is largely due to lobbying and the courts.