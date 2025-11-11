Alaska faces earth-shaking loss as seismic monitoring stations shutter
NOAA cuts have left the western seaboard without a crucial resource to measure, understand and predict tsunamis
The west coast of the United States will be significantly more at risk from maritime earthquakes and tsunamis after this month. Nine seismic monitoring stations along the Alaskan coast are set to go dark in the coming days in a shutdown that will hamper scientists’ ability to track and measure potential natural disasters in the Pacific. Crucially, the closures — which follow hundreds of thousands of dollars in National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funding cuts — not only leave the Alaskan coast that much more in the dark about what could be headed ashore from the ocean depths, but also threaten the American mainland.
The public should be ‘concerned’
“For decades,” the Alaska Earthquake Center has collected and passed along seismological data and recordings from monitoring stations to NOAA’s National Tsunami Center, which “sends out a warning message within minutes” if conditions are met, said Alaska Public Media. But while that’s how the system has “historically worked,” it’s all “about to change.”
The stations, whose data helped researchers calculate the “magnitude and shape” of tremors along the Alaskan Subduction Zone, all relied on federal funding, which lapsed this year after the Trump administration “declined to renew,” said NBC News. The closures mean that not only might Alaskan coastal communities receive “delayed notice of an impending tsunami,” but other, more distant locations might receive a “less precise forecast” as well. The sites were maintained through a NOAA grant of $300,000 each year, which the Alaska Earthquake Center requested “through 2028, but it was denied.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
With the contract’s lapse, NOAA will “lose data from dozens and dozens of sites all around the state,” said Alaska Earthquake Center Director Mike West to APM. Perhaps even “more urgently,” the loss includes a “handful of sites out in the Aleutians and the Bering that have been there for decades specifically for this purpose.”
None of the sites slated for closure have ”substitute stations surrounding the ones that will go offline,” said KTUU. People should be “concerned” about anything that “degrades our earthquake and tsunami capabilities,” said West to the station.
‘California’s biggest tsunami threat’
While the closure of remote seismic monitoring stations in Alaska might not, at first glance, seem to affect the continental United States, the loss of real-time oceanographic data could ultimately have dire consequences for the Pacific coast at large. While the cuts “don’t mean that a tsunami would go undetected” altogether, the stations being closed are among the only ones across the seismically active Aleutian Islands, “sometimes for hundreds of kilometers around,” said the San Francisco Chronicle.
Seismic measurement and warning systems are “critical for providing advanced tsunami warning along California’s coast,” said state geologist Jeremy Lancaster in a statement to the paper. And not just California, either. “The nation’s tsunami program began in 1946,” said West to APM, “after an earthquake here in Alaska killed 150 people in Hawaii.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
In a statement to KTTU, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R) office said the senator “has been made aware and is actively reviewing next steps to ensure that Alaskans continue to have reliable, real-time seismic monitoring capacity.”
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
10 great advent calendars for everyone (including the dog)
The Week Recommends Countdown with cocktails, jams and Legos
-
How could worsening consumer sentiment affect the economy?
Today’s Big Question Sentiment dropped this month to a near-record low
-
‘America today isn’t just looking to overcome’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Security is no longer a function only of missiles and fighter jets’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘This is where adaptation enters’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Western Alaska reels as storm aftermath prompts mass evacuations
UNDER THE RADAR Alaskan lawmakers point to climate change as airlifts relocate hundreds from coastal communities devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong
-
Trump says Ukraine can win, UN nations ‘going to hell’
Speed Read In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, the president criticized the UN and renewable energy, plus made a sudden pivot on the war in Ukraine
-
‘We must empower young athletes with the knowledge to stay safe’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
EPA: A bonfire of climate change regulations
Feature The Environmental Protection Agency wants to roll back its 'endangerment finding,' a ruling that lets the agency regulate carbon emissions
-
'This comes with policy implications'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Delivery drivers face continuing heat risks with Trump's OSHA pick
The Explainer David Keeling is a former executive at UPS and also worked at Amazon