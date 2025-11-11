10 great advent calendars for everyone (including the dog)

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Gone are the days of simple advent calendars holding tiny pieces of chocolate. Now, you can find calendars centered around almost any interest or taste, with fun surprises and treats behind every door.

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar

Enjoy special jams you can’t find anywhere else (Image credit: Bonne Maman)

Your toast game is about to level up. Bonne Maman’s “adorable” advent calendar is filled with 24 “delicious,” limited-edition jam flavors, like caramel with vanilla and wild blueberry with maple syrup, said CNN. Each jar comes in its own individual box that can be reused as holiday decor or gift packaging. ($55, Bonne Maman)

Lego City Advent Calendar

Build the Christmas party of your dreams with this Lego City calendar (Image credit: Lego)

All Lego City sets are “centered around real life,” said Forbes, and the theme of this year’s advent calendar is a Christmas party. Behind each door is a character or accessory that adds to the soiree, and by the end of 24 days there are enough pieces to ensure the “scene is bursting full of holiday cheer.” ($35, Lego)

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

Brands like La Mer and Sisley are represented in Liberty’s cult favorite beauty calendar (Image credit: Liberty)

Liberty is an “iconic” London retailer, and its beauty advent calendar features “cult buys” and products from “niche names,” said Harper’s Bazaar. The keepsake box, shaped like the Liberty store and covered in an original illustration by Clym Evernden, contains 30 products, including 20 that are full size. Sisley, La Mer, Jones Road and Augustinus Bader are among the brands represented. It’s the ultimate calendar for luxe beauty lovers. ($365, Liberty)

The Met’s Museum Favorites Advent Countdown

Each puzzle showcases a treasure from The Met (Image credit: The Met Store)

Every compartment of this calendar is filled with a tiny puzzle that when put together reveals an image of an object from The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection. The puzzles are all magnetic, so you can pop them on the fridge for a gallery moment at home. This is a vintage-inspired calendar, decorated with details from a 1952 Christmas card in the museum’s possession. ($50, The Met Store)

Papier 24 Days of Desk Delights

Everything you need to write an adorable letter is in here (Image credit: Papier)

Papier is known for offering beautiful, one-of-a-kind stationery, and that’s exactly what you’ll find inside 24 Days of Desk Delights. Items include pens, washi tape, stamps and notecards — perfect for anyone who “still believes in handwritten thank-you cards,” said The Strategist. ($175, Papier)

See’s Candies Advent Calendar

A candy a day will keep holiday stress at bay (Image credit: See's Candies)

Chocolate connoisseurs will appreciate the variety of treats in this adorable keepsake advent calendar. Individually wrapped See’s favorites, like dark California brittle and milk molasses chips, are tucked in its 24 drawers, adding up to more than a pound of candy. Pop-up illustrations and gold foil accents add to the calendar’s charm. ($80, See’s Candies)

Straightaway’s 12 Nights of Cocktails

Try one cocktail a night or have a party and open them all (Image credit: Lindsey Swedick / Straightaway Cocktails)

There is more than one way to enjoy Straightaway’s fabulous 12 Nights of Cocktails. Behind each door is a different 3.4-ounce cocktail, and if you want to open them all at once or take it one day at a time, the choice is yours. Classics like Bee’s Knees and Blanco Margarita are offered alongside Gold Negroni and two other calendar exclusive drinks. The beautiful packaging includes information on each cocktail and a QR code for a digital book that goes into even more depth. ($60, Straightaway Cocktails)

Universal Yums Around the World in 24 Days Candy Advent Calendar

Enjoy candies from Greece, Germany and other parts of Europe (Image credit: Universal Yums)

Take your taste buds on an adventure with this sweet advent calendar. There are about 100 pieces of European candy inside the box, which includes illustrations and descriptions for each treat. Expect a wide variety of candy types, including caramels, chocolates and jellies. ($35, World Market)

Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar

These tea blends hail from India and South Africa (Image credit: Vahdam)

Vahdam’s advent calendar features an exquisite collection of 24 loose-leaf tea blends from India and South Africa, including “familiar flavors” like Earl Grey and English breakfast, plus “spiced chais and herbal standouts,” The Wall Street Journal said. Each canister comes with enough tea to make around five cups, “so the relaxing treats go beyond the 24 days.” ($90, Williams Sonoma)

Wufers Singing Advent Calendar for Dogs

Dogs can get in on the advent calendar action too (Image credit: Wufers)

This advent calendar has a Pavlovian twist. Every time you open it, “music starts playing, so your dog knows it’s time for treats,” said CNN. There are 24 individually wrapped, hand-decorated cookies inside, each one with its own “festive” design. ($44, Wufers)