‘We must empower young athletes with the knowledge to stay safe’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘The rising threat of extreme heat for young athletes’
Laura Schifter at Time
The “devastating consequences of extreme heat are no longer freak weather events but a dangerous new reality for young people,” says Laura Schifter. As “millions of children return to fall sports, these threats continue.” We “can’t shield kids from intense heat. But we can give them language, strategies, and confidence to recognize risks.” Even “when coaches are acquainted with the risks, kids themselves often don’t know about them, leaving children unable to recognize danger early.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The quiet force imperiling our booming stock market’
Bryce C. Tingle at The New York Times
There is a “puzzling contradiction at the heart of America’s economy,” says Bryce C. Tingle. Stocks are “reaching record highs. But a growing number of American companies are refusing to participate in public markets at all.” The “impact can be felt in every corner of our economy.” The “decline of our public markets goes hand in hand with the meteoric rise of private equity, which too often weakens companies and leaves them less committed to their employees.”
‘Team Biden never gave Kamala Harris a chance’
Renée Graham at The Boston Globe
Kamala Harris has confirmed “what became apparent during her years as this nation’s No. 2: those most loyal to her boss, Joe Biden, spent more time undermining her than uplifting her,” says Renée Graham. What “comes across is that Team Biden valued the optics of having a Black woman as vice president but not the woman herself.” As “Harris learned, getting in the door isn’t necessarily the hardest part.” It’s the “high price of admission.”
‘What would a No Kings budget look like?’
David Dayen at The American Prospect
Democrats have “now confirmed what was an open secret last week: They’re going to use their leverage in the upcoming government funding showdown,” to “ask for health care changes,” says David Dayen. But this “diminishes the urgency of the moment.” Presenting the “upcoming battle as an event where Democrats fight for a health care provision is a woefully inadequate way to send a big flashing signal to the public about our shared reality.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Fox’s Kilmeade sorry for ‘just kill’ homeless remark
Speed Read Kilmeade’s ‘rare on-air apology’ also served as Fox News’ response to the controversy
-
Russian drone tests Romania as Trump spins
Speed Read Trump is ‘resisting congressional plans to impose newer and tougher penalties on Russia’s energy sector’
-
Trump renews push to fire Cook before Fed meeting
Speed Read The push to remove Cook has ‘quickly become the defining battle in Trump’s effort to take control of the Fed’
-
‘Peak consumption has become the Holy Grail of the energy debate’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why does Donald Trump keep showing up at major sporting events?
Today's Big Question Trump has appeared at the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 and other events
-
‘Democracy is under threat globally’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s time for Congress to step up for us’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Who can save France now?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Hostile architecture is 'hostile — to everybody'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Why are Trump's health rumors about more than just presidential fitness?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Extended absences and unexplained bruises have raised concerns about both his well-being and his administration's transparency
-
'The McDonald's menu board is one fascinating thing'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day