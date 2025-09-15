‘We must empower young athletes with the knowledge to stay safe’

‘The rising threat of extreme heat for young athletes’

Laura Schifter at Time

The “devastating consequences of extreme heat are no longer freak weather events but a dangerous new reality for young people,” says Laura Schifter. As “millions of children return to fall sports, these threats continue.” We “can’t shield kids from intense heat. But we can give them language, strategies, and confidence to recognize risks.” Even “when coaches are acquainted with the risks, kids themselves often don’t know about them, leaving children unable to recognize danger early.”

‘The quiet force imperiling our booming stock market’

Bryce C. Tingle at The New York Times

There is a “puzzling contradiction at the heart of America’s economy,” says Bryce C. Tingle. Stocks are “reaching record highs. But a growing number of American companies are refusing to participate in public markets at all.” The “impact can be felt in every corner of our economy.” The “decline of our public markets goes hand in hand with the meteoric rise of private equity, which too often weakens companies and leaves them less committed to their employees.”

‘Team Biden never gave Kamala Harris a chance’

Renée Graham at The Boston Globe

Kamala Harris has confirmed “what became apparent during her years as this nation’s No. 2: those most loyal to her boss, Joe Biden, spent more time undermining her than uplifting her,” says Renée Graham. What “comes across is that Team Biden valued the optics of having a Black woman as vice president but not the woman herself.” As “Harris learned, getting in the door isn’t necessarily the hardest part.” It’s the “high price of admission.”

‘What would a No Kings budget look like?’

David Dayen at The American Prospect

Democrats have “now confirmed what was an open secret last week: They’re going to use their leverage in the upcoming government funding showdown,” to “ask for health care changes,” says David Dayen. But this “diminishes the urgency of the moment.” Presenting the “upcoming battle as an event where Democrats fight for a health care provision is a woefully inadequate way to send a big flashing signal to the public about our shared reality.”

