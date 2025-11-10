‘Security is no longer a function only of missiles and fighter jets’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘The future of US-Canada defense: A new NORAD for the digital age’
Andrew Latham at The Hill
Threats “come through data cables, computer networks and supply chains,” and we must “build a new continental defense architecture that defends that space as effectively” as NORAD “once defended airspace above the continent,” says Andrew Latham. For “Canada and the U.S., that means reimagining continental defense as a single, integrated system.” The “Cold War division of labor, with Canada patrolling the northern skies while the U.S. focused on nuclear deterrence, does not meet today’s threats.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘What if climate policy started with health — and grew the economy?’
Vanessa Kerry at Newsweek
In a “world with shrinking budgets and escalating climate impacts, we are still willfully ignoring the threat posed by climate change on our health,” says Vanessa Kerry. This “disconnect will cost us billions financially and in lives lost.” Health care “must be better integrated into climate policy because health is both the frontline experience of climate impacts and the foundation of economic growth.” Investing in “strong health systems” is the “best response to extreme weather.”
‘The bipartisan comfort with Islamophobia harms us all’
Erum Ikramullah and Petra Alsoofy at Al Jazeera
Islamophobia “spikes not after a violent act, but rather during election campaigns and political events, when anti-Muslim rhetoric is used as a political tactic to garner support,” say Erum Ikramullah and Petra Alsoofy. These “attacks also reflect a general trend of rising Islamophobia.” This “can lead to devastating outcomes for Muslims: from job loss and inability to freely worship, to religious-based bullying of Muslim children in public schools and discrimination in public settings, to even physical violence.”
‘As a palliative care specialist, I’ve witnessed the human tragedy of our end-of-life care crisis’
Rachel Clarke at The Guardian
For a “hospital palliative care specialist, abstract funding statistics take on daily, indelible form,” says Rachel Clarke. The “hard truth, in short, about underfunding palliative care is that people who are at their most vulnerable — the dying — suffer more pain, more indignity, less choice and less autonomy than they might have.” It “means that suffering at the end of life takes two forms: an inescapable part and an avoidable part.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
2 MLB pitchers charged with rigging throws for bets
Speed Read Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted
-
USDA orders states to ‘undo’ full SNAP payments
Speed Read The Trump administration is telling states not to pay full November food stamp benefits
-
Senate takes first step to end record shutdown
Speed Read Eight senators in the Democratic caucus voted with Republicans to advance legislation to reopen the government
-
‘This is where adaptation enters’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Not all news is bad’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘National dynamics will likely be the tipping point’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump’s White House ballroom: a threat to the republic?
Talking Point Trump be far from the first US president to leave his mark on the Executive Mansion, but to critics his remodel is yet more overreach
-
‘Not every social scourge is an act of war’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Pentagon unable to name boat strike casualties
Speed Read The Pentagon has so far acknowledged 14 strikes
-
Trump limits refugees mostly to white South Africans
Speed Read The administration is capping the number of refugees at 7,500
-
‘Businesses that lose money and are uncompetitive won’t survive’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day