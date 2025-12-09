‘Toxic chemicals emitted by those facilities can ravage the human body’

‘I lost my friend to cancer. EPA rollbacks make more losses inevitable.’

Cynthia Palmer at Time

Stripping the Environmental Protection Agency of the “legal basis for controlling climate pollution would put floods, fires, and hurricanes on steroids,” says Cynthia Palmer. Many “chemical disasters last for years or decades, and can end in cancers and other serious illnesses.” These “moves would usher in a future of chemical leaks, explosions, and fires, melting pipelines, and other chemical disasters,” and it “takes only tiny amounts of these super-toxic chemicals to trigger life-altering and sometimes life-ending conditions.”

Read more

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

‘The ambition gap is growing’

Beth Kowitt at Bloomberg

A “new study looking at the state of female white-collar workers confirms something many women have been feeling in their bones lately: the corporate ladder is not designed for them,” says Beth Kowitt. Women are “still just as motivated and committed to their work as their male counterparts,” but in the “last year, the workplace has become a more hostile place for women — not that it ever particularly embraced them.” It is “relentless and crazymaking.”

Read more

Colin Grabow at Newsweek

A “barge carrying almost 200 containers from Florida to Puerto Rico ran aground recently,” and these “incidents expose a deeper and preventable weakness: vital U.S. supply chains have become overly dependent on slow, weather-sensitive barges rather than modern self-propelled ships,” says Colin Grabow. These “mishaps are symptoms of a supply-chain strategy warped by a century-old law that makes the most efficient vessels unaffordable.” America’s “supply chains are too important to be left tethered” to “outdated maritime policy.”

Read more

‘Doctor shortage has RFK Jr. facing music of anti-vaccine noise’

Morgan Goheen at USA Today

The Trump administration “does not value infectious disease experts,” and “these attacks are coming at a time when the health care community is facing a huge infectious disease physician shortage,” says Morgan Goheen. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is “about to face the consequences of his rhetoric, and members of the general public will be casualties.” The “declines in the infectious disease training pipeline are going to have a devastating impact on our workforce.”

Read more