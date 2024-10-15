Man arrested as threats on FEMA hinder Helene relief

The agency temporarily suspended door-to-door operations as a result of the threats

FEMA worker searches wreckage from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina
A FEMA worker searches wreckage from Hurricane Helene in North Carolina with a search-and-rescue dog
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Monday it had temporarily suspended some operations in western North Carolina over the weekend, including door-to-door visits, as it assessed threats against disaster workers. An armed man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly threatened to harm FEMA workers in areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸