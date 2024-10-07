Florida braces for Milton as FEMA tackles Helene, lies

A flurry of misinformation has been spread about the federal response to Hurricane Helene

FEMA Urban Rescue workers search through Asheville, North Carolina
(Image credit: Mario Tama / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Federal and Florida officials Sunday warned residents of the Tampa area to start preparing for Hurricane Milton, expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the region was hit by flooding from Hurricane Helene. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell also slammed the flurry of misinformation being spread about the response to Helene. At least 230 people in six states have been confirmed dead from the storm.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

