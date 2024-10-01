Trump politicizes Helene response in Georgia visit

The former president made false claims about President Joe Biden's management of the storm's aftermath

Donald Trump speaks in Valdosta, Georgia, after Hurricane Helene
Donald Trump speaks in Valdosta, Georgia, after Hurricane Helene
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Donald Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia, yesterday, bringing his entourage to one of the towns hit by Hurricane Helene. Trump criticized President Joe Biden's management of the storm's aftermath, claiming falsely that Biden had not spoken with Gov. Brian Kemp (R), even after Kemp confirmed the call. The death toll from Helene rose above 130 yesterday, with rescue and relief efforts focused in mountainous western North Carolina.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

