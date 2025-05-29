Trump taps ex-personal lawyer for appeals court
The president has nominated Emil Bove, his former criminal defense lawyer, to be a federal judge
What happened
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will nominate his former criminal defense attorney Emil Bove for a vacant seat on the Philadelphia-based U.S. 3rd District Court of Appeals. Bove, now a senior Trump Justice Department official, represented the president in his New York hush-money case and the two federal cases charging Trump with mishandling classified documents and working to overturn the 2020 election.
Who said what
"Emil is smart, tough" and "will end the weaponization of justice," Trump said on social media. Bove has "been at the center" of some of the Trump Justice Department's "most scrutinized actions," The Associated Press said, including sacking senior FBI officials, ordering the "firings of a group of prosecutors involved in the Jan. 6 criminal cases" and moving "aggressively" to execute Trump's "agenda around immigration."
One of Trump's "closest and most truculent legal allies," Bove has "earned a reputation as an aggressive and often indelicate manager," Politico said, "most notably for his dismantling of the criminal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams." That "unusual move" led to a "spate of resignations" of senior career prosecutors, The Wall Street Journal said, including the acting U.S. attorney in New York, who "accused Bove of brokering an improper quid pro quo to secure Adams' help with immigration enforcement."
What next?
Bove "could face a bruising confirmation fight" in the Senate, the Journal said. The 3rd Circuit covers New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, and New Jersey's two senators, Democrats Cory Booker and Andy Kim, called Bove's nomination "deeply troubling."
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
