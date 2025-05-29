Trump taps ex-personal lawyer for appeals court

The president has nominated Emil Bove, his former criminal defense lawyer, to be a federal judge

Emil Bove and Donald Trump in court
Bove has moved 'aggressively' to execute Trump's 'agenda around immigration'
(Image credit: Dave Sanders / The New York Times / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
What happened

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will nominate his former criminal defense attorney Emil Bove for a vacant seat on the Philadelphia-based U.S. 3rd District Court of Appeals. Bove, now a senior Trump Justice Department official, represented the president in his New York hush-money case and the two federal cases charging Trump with mishandling classified documents and working to overturn the 2020 election.

