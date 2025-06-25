Trump judge pick told DOJ to defy courts, lawyer says
Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official nominated by Trump for a lifetime seat, stands accused of encouraging government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders
What happened
Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official and President Donald Trump's former criminal defense attorney, actively encouraged government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders, recently dismissed DOJ immigration litigator Erez Reuveni alleged Tuesday in a whistleblower complaint to lawmakers. Trump has nominated Bove for a lifetime seat on the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.
Who said what
According to Reuveni's complaint, Bove told federal lawyers in a March 14 meeting that if the courts threw up roadblocks to Trump's plan to rapidly deport migrants using the Alien Enemies Act, the DOJ "would need to consider telling the courts 'f---- you'" and "ignore any such order." That episode was followed by a "series of attempts by DOJ officials to thwart court orders in at least three immigration-related cases," said Politico.
Bove's boss, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, called Reuveni's allegations "falsehoods purportedly made by a disgruntled former employee." But Reuveni's filing "suggests a copious trail of emails, texts and phone records that would support" his claims, The New York Times said.
What next?
As "Trump's enforcer" at the DOJ, Bove "has repeatedly rankled and alarmed many career prosecutors," Politico said, and Reuveni's account "seems certain to roil" his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing today. Still, said CNN, it "would be difficult at this time" to coordinate "enough political support among Republicans to block his nomination."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
