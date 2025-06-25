Trump judge pick told DOJ to defy courts, lawyer says

Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official nominated by Trump for a lifetime seat, stands accused of encouraging government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside his attorney Emil Bove after a break during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York City. The defense has rested their case in former President Trump&#039;s hush money trial in which he declined to testify in. Judge Juan Merchan says to expect summations and closing arguments in the criminal trial next week. Former U.S. President Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Bove is 'Trump's enforcer' at the DOJ
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Emil Bove, a top Justice Department official and President Donald Trump's former criminal defense attorney, actively encouraged government lawyers to mislead the courts and defy judicial orders, recently dismissed DOJ immigration litigator Erez Reuveni alleged Tuesday in a whistleblower complaint to lawmakers. Trump has nominated Bove for a lifetime seat on the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸