How does the Alien Enemies Act work?

President Trump is using a long-dormant law to deport Venezuelans

Rounding up Germans during World War I
The Alien Enemies Act was "unquestionably the biggest blunder" of Adams' presidency
What is the Alien Enemies Act?

It's an 18th-century law that allows the president to detain or deport immigrants from countries the U.S. is at war with. In more than 225 years, the law had been invoked just three times, always during major conflicts that had been declared wars by Congress, until President Trump triggered it in March against the Venezuelan criminal gang Tren de Aragua. He said the gang, which has spread across the Americas as millions of migrants fled Venezuela in recent years, was "perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion" on U.S. soil. Trump has used his authority under the law to deport more than 200 men to a prison camp in El Salvador, but he's facing pushback in the courts as legal scholars argue that the act doesn't apply in the current situation. "We haven't had a declared war," said Georgetown University law professor Steve Vladeck. "And no one has tried to argue that that invasion or predatory incursion language could be used in any context other than a conventional war."

