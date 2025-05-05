Trump is not sure he must follow the Constitution

When asked about due process for migrants in a TV interview, President Trump said he didn't know whether he had to uphold the Fifth Amendment

President Donald Trump talks to reporters
Due process for migrants would require 'a million or two million or three million trials,' and 'I was elected to get them the hell out of here,' Trump said

Peter Weber
By


What happened

President Donald Trump said on Sunday's "Meet the Press" that he was not sure if he had to follow the Constitution. He also said a U.S. invasion of Canada was "highly unlikely" though "something could happen with Greenland," a big military parade planned for his 79th birthday will be "worth it" and he's not "looking to" run for an unconstitutional third term. Trump said on social media Sunday night he would order the federal government to reopen Alcatraz as a prison and place 100% tariffs on movies filmed overseas.

Peter Weber


  

