What's at stake in Kilmar Ábrego García's Supreme Court case?

A test of Trump's immigration agenda

Kilmar Ábrego García was seemingly safe in America. A 2019 court order blocked the 29-year-old migrant's deportation to his native El Salvador, where he feared gang violence. The Trump administration deported him anyway. Now the Supreme Court is taking on the case, a major test of the president's anti-immigration agenda.

The government has conceded that Ábrego García's was an "administrative error," said BBC News. (The Trump administration then suspended the Justice Department attorney who made that admission.) Officials say they "cannot compel El Salvador to return" him despite a federal judge's order to do so. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts stayed that order while the Supreme Court decides the case. The big issue in the case involves due process: Ábrego García was deported "without any notice, legal process, or hearing," said U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. If that action stands, the government would be empowered to "pick up anybody, at any time, and send them anywhere with no repercussions whatsoever," said Maureen Sweeney, director of the University of Maryland's Chacón Center for Immigrant Justice.

