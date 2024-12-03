Can Trump run in 2028?

The Constitution says no. But Trump keeps 'floating' the idea.

Illustration of Donald Trump walking around a Mobius strip
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Now that Donald Trump has won a second term in office, talk has turned to a possible third term. But wait. The Constitution limits presidents to two terms. That's the end of the story, right? Maybe not.

"I suspect I won't be running again, unless you do something," Trump told House Republicans, in audio shared with The Hill. Some of the lawmakers on hand dismissed his comments "as a joke." But Trump has previously floated the idea of "somehow disregarding term limits," so some observers are taking the president-elect seriously. It would be difficult, said The Hill: Repealing the Constitution's two-term limit — embedded in the 22nd Amendment — "would require a new amendment itself."

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

