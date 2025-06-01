Marching tacos spoil Donald Trump's birthday parade and more TACO editorial cartoons

Political cartoonists take on America's tariffs, Vladimir Putin waiting for taco Tuesday, and a new presidential seal

This political cartoon is titled "Chicken Taco" and depicts a female reporter questioning Donald Trump, who is drawn as an angry-looking hard-shell taco with his arms crossed. The reporter says, "Wall Street analysts have a new term called the Taco Trade. They're saying Trump always chickens out on tariffs." Trump responds, "I don't wanna Taco-about it."

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled Trump Always Chickens Out and takes place in Vladimir Putin's office. Putin sits at a desk with a large bear in a military uniform standing behind him. Donald Trump is pictured on a television screen. Trump says, "I'll know in two weeks if Putin really wants peace!" Putin asks the bear, "And in two weeks is?" The bear responds, "Is Taco Tuesday!"

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

