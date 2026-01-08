How to rekindle a reading habit
Fall in love with reading again or start a brand new relationship with it
There are several reasons someone who used to be an avid reader might have fallen out of the habit. In a world full of distractions, it can be challenging to find the time to escape into literature, but it is never too late to get back to reading. The top of the new year is the perfect time to restart a good habit. Here are some tips for falling back in love with books.
Reread an old favorite
If you are out of practice, start with a book you enjoyed reading in the past, Alan Jacobs, a professor of humanities at Baylor University and the author of “The Pleasures of Reading in an Age of Distraction,” said to The New York Times. Do not “feel sheepish about it.” Read the “same thing three times in a row if that gives you pleasure.”
Pick the right book
Once you get back into the habit of reading and you are ready to pick the next book, “avoid dense nonfiction or a 500-page doorstop,” said the San Francisco Chronicle. Your first book should be “something that you think will be joyful,” book blogger Jocelyn Luizzi said to the Chronicle.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Everyone’s taste is different, so look to various places for recommendations, including “friends, booksellers and online communities" like BookTok, said the Chronicle. You should also try browsing your library’s shelves, or “ask your librarian,” said the New York Times. Libraries are “great places to find things that no algorithm would ever suggest to you,” Jacobs said to the Times. Libraries are “serendipity vendors.”
Create a reading routine
To create a long-lasting habit, “start by scheduling reading into your day,” Gloria Mark, an attention span expert with UC Irvine, said to the Chronicle. Start small by reading five pages before bed or during your work breaks, and gradually increase the amount of time you read. Create a distraction-free environment by avoiding your devices. Try finding a quiet reading spot, but do not be “afraid to make it a social activity.” Many cities host silent book clubs where “people read their own books together in coffee shops and libraries.”
Look for moments when you can “turn reading into a ritual,” said the Times. Try finding a cozy place and “pairing your pages with something else you enjoy, like a cup of tea.”
Experiment with other formats
There has always been debate about what counts as a book, but “experimenting with other formats can make reading more convenient,” said the Chronicle. E-books and Kindles are portable, and “audiobooks are a good candidate to accompany chores or the morning commute.” There is no reason to feel shame about opting for audiobooks, which have become increasingly popular. Experts say “listening is just another way to enjoy literature,” said the Times.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Feel free to skip a read
You do not have to “slog through an entire book just because you started it,” said the Times. Nancy Pearl, author of “Book Lust” and an award-winning librarian, coined the Rule of 50 to help determine when to abandon a book. If you are under 50, you should give a book about 50 pages before you quit. If you are older, you should subtract your age from 100 to see how many pages to sit through before skipping a book. Books are “not to be ‘gotten through,’” said Jacobs to the Times. They are “to be delighted in.”
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Political cartoons for January 8
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include a well-done steak, a silenced protester, and more
-
US nabs ‘shadow’ tanker claimed by Russia
Speed Read The ship was one of two vessels seized by the US military
-
Avatar: Fire and Ash – third instalment feels like ‘a relic of an earlier era’
Talking Point Latest sequel in James Cameron’s passion project is even ‘more humourless’ than the last
-
11 hotels opening in 2026 that will move you to reconnect with nature
The Week Recommends Find peace on the beaches of Mexico and on a remote Estonian island
-
January’s books feature a revisioned classic, a homeschooler’s memoir and a provocative thriller dramedy
The Week Recommends This month’s new releases include ‘Call Me Ishmaelle’ by Xiaolu Guo, ‘Homeschooled: A Memoir’ by Stefan Merrill Block, ‘Anatomy of an Alibi’ by Ashley Elston and ‘Half His Age’ by Jennette McCurdy
-
8 incredible destinations to visit in 2026
The Week Recommends Now is the time to explore Botswana, Mongolia and Sardinia
-
The 8 best comedy movies of 2025
the week recommends Filmmakers find laughs in both familiar set-ups and hopeless places
-
The best drama TV series of 2025
the week recommends From the horrors of death to the hive-mind apocalypse, TV is far from out of great ideas
-
The most notable video games of 2025
The Week Recommends Download some of the year’s most highly acclaimed games
-
8 restaurants that are exactly what you need this winter
The Week Recommends Old standards and exciting newcomers alike
-
7 bars with comforting cocktails and great hospitality
the week recommends Winter is a fine time for going out and drinking up