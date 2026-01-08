How to rekindle a reading habit

There are several reasons someone who used to be an avid reader might have fallen out of the habit. In a world full of distractions, it can be challenging to find the time to escape into literature, but it is never too late to get back to reading. The top of the new year is the perfect time to restart a good habit. Here are some tips for falling back in love with books.

Reread an old favorite

If you are out of practice, start with a book you enjoyed reading in the past, Alan Jacobs, a professor of humanities at Baylor University and the author of “The Pleasures of Reading in an Age of Distraction,” said to The New York Times . Do not “feel sheepish about it.” Read the “same thing three times in a row if that gives you pleasure.”

Pick the right book

Once you get back into the habit of reading and you are ready to pick the next book, “avoid dense nonfiction or a 500-page doorstop,” said the San Francisco Chronicle . Your first book should be “something that you think will be joyful,” book blogger Jocelyn Luizzi said to the Chronicle.

Everyone’s taste is different, so look to various places for recommendations, including “friends, booksellers and online communities" like BookTok, said the Chronicle. You should also try browsing your library’s shelves, or “ask your librarian,” said the New York Times. Libraries are “great places to find things that no algorithm would ever suggest to you,” Jacobs said to the Times. Libraries are “serendipity vendors.”

Create a reading routine

To create a long-lasting habit, “start by scheduling reading into your day,” Gloria Mark, an attention span expert with UC Irvine, said to the Chronicle. Start small by reading five pages before bed or during your work breaks, and gradually increase the amount of time you read. Create a distraction-free environment by avoiding your devices. Try finding a quiet reading spot, but do not be “afraid to make it a social activity.” Many cities host silent book clubs where “people read their own books together in coffee shops and libraries.”

Look for moments when you can “turn reading into a ritual,” said the Times. Try finding a cozy place and “pairing your pages with something else you enjoy, like a cup of tea.”

Experiment with other formats

There has always been debate about what counts as a book, but “experimenting with other formats can make reading more convenient,” said the Chronicle. E-books and Kindles are portable, and “audiobooks are a good candidate to accompany chores or the morning commute.” There is no reason to feel shame about opting for audiobooks, which have become increasingly popular. Experts say “listening is just another way to enjoy literature,” said the Times.

Feel free to skip a read

You do not have to “slog through an entire book just because you started it,” said the Times. Nancy Pearl, author of “Book Lust” and an award-winning librarian, coined the Rule of 50 to help determine when to abandon a book. If you are under 50, you should give a book about 50 pages before you quit. If you are older, you should subtract your age from 100 to see how many pages to sit through before skipping a book. Books are “not to be ‘gotten through,’” said Jacobs to the Times. They are “to be delighted in.”