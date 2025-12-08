Separating the real from the fake: tips for spotting AI slop
Advanced AI may have made slop videos harder to spot, but experts say it’s still possible to detect them
Not everything can be taken at face value during the era of generative artificial intelligence. With AI video apps becoming more sophisticated, the internet is overflowing with hyper-realistic AI videos that can be indistinguishable from reality. Luckily, AI experts say there are a few ways you can help determine whether what you are looking at is real — or an extremely convincing fake.
Check for watermarks
One of the easiest ways to spot AI-generated videos is by watermarks. Videos made with Sora, OpenAI’s video generator, “include an easy-to-spot watermark, usually at the bottom left,” said PC Mag. Unfortunately, not all AI video apps include watermarks, and there are multiple ways to remove them, including cropping them out of the videos. In that case, it is crucial to look closer. Some removal tools are “nearly perfect or imperceptible, especially if the video is very simple,” Jeremy Carrasco, founder of Showtools.ai, said to Axios. Look for the “spongy block” where the watermark was removed.
Listen for garbled speech
AI experts say there are “telltale signs” of how the “voices and sounds in an AI video can often reveal its synthetic origin,” said HuffPost. The natural rhythm of real speech means some words are said slower than others, but “AI voices often sound unnaturally rushed all the time.” As people work out ways to spot AI-generated content, the em dash has become synonymous with ChatGPT-generated text. When asked about the equivalent in video, Bill Peebles, the head of Sora, said it was “this slightly wired speech pattern in Sora where it likes to say a lot of words quickly,” during an interview with video streaming show TBPN.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Because AI-generated speech has yet to master natural-sounding speaking rhythms, the voices generated by the apps often make “garbled sounds that appear to flatten out natural sound pitches,” said HuffPost. Human beings would never “produce that same kind of garbled quality, because, literally, we can’t,” Melissa Baese-Berk, a linguistics professor at the University of Chicago, said to HuffPost. Our vocal track can not “go from one sound to another” without some “blurring of the information between those two sounds.”
Check the metadata
It may seem tedious, but checking a video’s metadata will reveal its origins, and it is “easier to do than you think,” said CNET. Metadata is automatically attributed to content when it is created and can include “type of camera used to take a photo, the location, date and time a video was captured and the filename.” Every photo and video online has metadata, “no matter whether it was human- or AI-created.” Many AI-generated videos will also have “content credentials that denote its AI origins.”
Consider the content’s plausibility and source
One of the easiest ways to detect AI slop is to ask whether what you are seeing is even possible, Princeton University computer science professor Zhuang Liu said to Rolling Stone. If it is “not plausible in the real world, then it’s obviously AI-generated,” For example, “a horse on the moon or a chair made of avocado.” The impossibility means “these are obviously AI-generated,” he said. “That’s the easiest case.”
Next, check the source where you found the image. This does not “necessarily work for viral content,” especially since “they often come from previously unknown accounts,” but “seeing a video on a meme page could be a clue it’s not real,” said Rolling Stone.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Remain vigilant
Unfortunately, there is “no one foolproof method to accurately tell from a single glance if a video is real or AI,” CNET said. The best way to “prevent yourself from being duped” is to “not automatically, unquestioningly believe everything you see online.” Trust your gut instinct. If an item “feels unreal, it probably is.” In these “unprecedented, AI-slop-filled times,” your best bet is to “inspect the videos you’re watching more closely.”
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Europe sets 2027 deadline to wean itself from Russian natural gas
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As international negotiators attempt to end Russia’s years-long invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers across the EU have reached a milestone agreement to uncouple the continent’s gas consumption from Moscow’s petrochemical infrastructure
-
Benin thwarts coup attempt
Speed Read President Patrice Talon condemned an attempted coup that was foiled by the West African country’s army
-
Trump’s Comey case dealt new setback
speed read A federal judge ruled that key evidence could not be used in an effort to reindict former FBI Director James Comey
-
Inside a Black community’s fight against Elon Musk’s supercomputer
Under the radar Pollution from Colossal looms over a small Southern town, potentially exacerbating health concerns
-
Blackouts: Why the internet keeps breaking
feature Cloudflare was the latest in a string of outages
-
Poems can force AI to reveal how to make nuclear weapons
Under The Radar ‘Adversarial poems’ are convincing AI models to go beyond safety limits
-
Has Google burst the Nvidia bubble?
Today’s Big Question The world’s most valuable company faces a challenge from Google, as companies eye up ‘more specialised’ and ‘less power-hungry’ alternatives
-
Spiralism is the new cult AI users are falling into
Under the radar Technology is taking a turn
-
X update unveils foreign MAGA boosters
Speed Read The accounts were located in Russia and Nigeria, among other countries
-
AI agents: When bots browse the web
feature Letting robots do the shopping
-
Microsoft pursues digital intelligence ‘aligned to human values’ in shift from OpenAI
UNDER THE RADAR The iconic tech giant is jumping into the AI game with a bold new initiative designed to place people first in the search for digital intelligence