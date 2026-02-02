The ‘admin night’ trend is making to-do lists fun (again)
Grab your friends and make a night of tackling the most boring tasks
At times, the simplest tasks, such as responding to emails, scheduling appointments and paying bills, can pile up. Then you suddenly have one tedious mountain of a to-do list. Tackling such monotonous tasks may seem unappealing, but a viral TikTok trend is showing people how to make those snoozers more engaging. You need only gather your friends for an “admin night.”
What is the purpose of an admin night party?
In an effort to deal with the tedious administrative tasks of adulthood, writer Chris Colin gathered several of his friends to host a “nerdy little party” he called “admin night.” The premise of the gathering, Colin wrote in The Wall Street Journal, was to “deal with the stuff we’ve been putting off, help each other when possible” and “make a fun evening of something onerous.” Now, his formula of combining friends and admin has been “adopted by paperwork-averse social media users” who have been sharing evidence of their own admin nights and admin parties, said The Independent.
On TikTok, admin night is “emerging as one of 2026’s most relatable low-key hangout trends” — a “structured, communal way to tackle the invisible labor of adulthood together," said Mashable. In a “cultural moment defined by financial anxiety, burnout” and an “appetite for quieter socializing,” it makes a “surprising amount of sense.” The admin night hang “isn’t about grinding through work”; it's about “making those tasks feel finite, survivable and, crucially, less lonely.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
There is also a “real psychological mechanism at play,” Mashable said. The trend draws on a concept often used by people with ADHD: “body doubling,” a practice in which individuals complete tasks “alongside others to enhance focus and follow-through.” Body doubling “reduces task avoidance by providing gentle accountability and lowering the emotional barrier to starting.” Having someone else there reminds your “nervous system that you’re not in this alone.”
Why is the trend going viral now?
The timing of the viral trend “isn’t accidental,” said Mashable. In 2026, “low-key hangs have fully replaced nights out as the default social currency.” Inflation, “post-burnout fatigue” and a “collective reassessment of what ‘fun’ should look like” have led to “gatherings that are more affordable, quieter and more intentional.” Admin night “fits neatly into that shift,” and on TikTok, the “aesthetic reflects that softness.” Admin night videos “favor candles over timers, cozy couches over desks, wine or tea over energy drinks.” The trend “quietly rejects grind culture’s obsession with individual discipline” and replaces it with “something more humane: shared responsibility.”
In recent years, we have all been “sinking into a quicksand of tiny, dumb administrative tasks,” Colin said in the Wall Street Journal. Tasks that once could be completed with a brief phone call now require logging in to a new website. Disputing a charge means “arguing with a chipper chatbot.” Admin night is “refreshingly bipartisan in this polarized era — turns out nobody likes that chipper chatbot.” The institutions that “once shielded us from bureaucratic load and consumer abuse have lost the ability to do so.”
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
Find art, beautiful parks and bright pink soup in Vilnius
The Week Recommends The city offers the best of a European capital
-
Greenland: The lasting damage of Trump’s tantrum
Feature His desire for Greenland has seemingly faded away
-
Minneapolis: The power of a boy’s photo
Feature An image of Liam Conejo Ramos being detained lit up social media
-
The best dark romance books to gingerly embrace right now
The Week Recommends Steamy romances with a dark twist are gaining popularity with readers
-
More than a zipper: Young Black men embrace the ‘quarter-zip movement’
The Explainer More than a zipper: Young Black men embrace the ‘quarter-zip movement‘
-
Australia’s teens brace for social media ban
In The Spotlight Under-16s will be banned from having accounts on major platforms
-
The six-seven meme that has taken over the world
In the Spotlight With roots in rap and basketball, the phrase has young people obsessed, and it could be here to stay
-
The ‘swag gap’: are you better than your partner?
In The Spotlight The viral terminology sheds light on power dynamics in modern relationships
-
Broadway actors and musicians are on the brink of a strike
The explainer The show, it turns out, may not go on
-
Trouble on the seas as cruise ship crime rates rise
The Explainer Crimes on ships reached nearly a two-year high in 2025
-
Smart glasses and unlocking ‘superintelligence’
The Explainer Meta unveiled a new model of AI smart glasses this week, with some features appearing ‘unfinished’ at a less-than-perfect launch