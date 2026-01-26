Claude Code: the viral AI coding app making a splash in tech

Engineers and non-coders alike are helping the app go viral

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published
Digital generated image of abstract AI data chat icons flying over digital surface with codes
AI is making coding more accessible
(Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images)

ChatGPT may be the best-known artificial intelligence chatbot on the market, but lately, the latest iteration of AI startup Anthropic’s coding bot, Claude Code, is entering the spotlight. Simplifying the process of writing code, the tool hints at a more democratized digital era. For engineers, feelings about this progress in the AI industry are complicated.

What can you do with Claude Code?

Though it debuted last May, the bot’s popularity “truly exploded late last month,” said The Atlantic. A recent update “improved the tool’s capabilities,” and with a “surplus of free time over winter break, seemingly everyone in tech was using Claude Code.” Engineers and noncoders alike found a bevy of uses for the app. One user created a “custom viewer for his MRI scan,” while another had it “analyze their DNA.” Life optimizers have used Claude Code to “collate information from disparate sources — email inboxes, text messages, calendars, to-do lists — into personalized daily briefs.” Despite being an AI coding tool, the “bot can do all sorts of computer work,” including “book theater tickets, process shopping returns, order DoorDash.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

With the app going viral and “so many noncoders trying it out,” Boris Cherny, the head of Claude Code, and his team decided to launch a variant of the app called Cowork, the Journal reported. Instead of the “command line” interface that the core app uses, Cowork displays a more “friendly, graphical user interface,” the Journal said. The team “built the product in about 10 days — using Claude Code.”

What does its popularity mean for the future of AI?

Some engineers who tinkered with the bot described a “feeling of awe followed by sadness at the realization that the program could easily replicate expertise they had built up over an entire career,” said the Journal. “It’s amazing, and it’s also scary,” said Andrew Duca, the chief executive of a cryptocurrency tax platform, to the Journal. “I spent my whole life developing this skill, and it’s literally one-shotted by Claude Code.”

Not every user is “so sanguine” about the app’s potential, The Atlantic said. At times, it “lacks the prowess of an excellent software engineer,” and it “sometimes gets stuck on more complicated programming tasks,” and occasionally “trips up on simple tasks.” Regardless, Claude Code is a “win for the AI world” as the “luster of ChatGPT has worn off,” and Silicon Valley has been “pumping out slop.” No matter your opinion on the technology, the bot is “evidence that the AI revolution is real.” In fact, Claude Code could become an “inflection point for AI progress.”

If you work in software development, the “future feels incredibly uncertain,” said Intelligencer. Optimists in the industry are arguing that the “sector is about to experience the Jevons paradox,” a phenomenon in which a “dramatic reduction in cost of using a resource” can lead to “far greater demand for the resource.” Still, after years of “tech-industry layoffs” and CEOs “signaling to shareholders that they expect AI to provide lots of new efficiencies,” others are “understandably slipping into despair.”

Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸