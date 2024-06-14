The sleep-divorce trend: Is sleeping apart better for married couples?

Couples are jumping into separate beds or bedrooms and say it is doing wonders for their marriage

Top view of young Black couple sleeping separately in different bed
Separate bedrooms are all the rage
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

More couples are taking an unorthodox route to sleeping arrangements and slipping into separate marital beds. The two-bed or two-bedroom trend, known to some as a "sleep divorce," is more prominent than one might expect, particularly among younger people who eschew the stigma of sleeping apart. The reasons for choosing to sleep separately range from avoiding sleep disturbances like snoring or endless phone scrolling to simply valuing having their own space. 

Sleeping in separate beds in the "I Love Lucy" style is not necessarily a new trend, but the modern sleep divorce movement is gaining traction. Actress Cameron Diaz even made headlines last December when she said we should "normalize separate bedrooms" when discussing her marriage to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden. With celebrity endorsements and couples claiming the practice helped their marriage, the stigma of sleeping apart could be shifting. 

Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

