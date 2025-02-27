6 excellent sleeping bags for campers seeking comfort

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

Whether you are roughing it in the middle of nowhere or camping with kids in the backyard, having the right sleeping bag for your adventure means a comfortable night under the stars is all but guaranteed. These six bags are standouts in their categories and will keep you from missing your bed too much.

Perfect for side sleepers: Big Agnes Sidewinder SL 20

Switch sides easily with the Sidewinder SL 20 sleeping bag (Image credit: Big Agnes)

Designed to move with you when rolling from one side to the other, the "incredibly comfortable" contoured Sidewinder SL 20 is a "joy to sleep in," Travel and Leisure said. Extra insulation at the feet and hips offer support while the down fill provides warmth, and the mesh material at the top of the bag ensures your pillow will stay in place. It also comes with a storage sack and goes in and out of the storage sack with "minimal effort." (Men's: $250, £197.18, REI. Women's: $250, £197, REI)

Multi-season winner: Guide Gear sleeping bag

Guide Gear's roomy sleeping bag features a flannel interior (Image credit: Guide Gear)

Spring, summer or fall: This sleeping bag will keep you warm when it counts. Lined with cozy flannel, the "spacious" interior accommodates "various body sizes and sleeping positions" without confinement, Travel and Leisure said. Rated to -30 degrees Fahrenheit, it is filled with nine pounds of fiberfill insulation, making the bag "feel like a weighted blanket." ($110, £87, Amazon)

An all-around champ: Marmot Sawtooth 15°

Zippers make the Marmot Sawtooth 15° sleeping bag a versatile option (Image credit: Marmot)

Flexibility is the key to the Sawtooth 15°'s success. Offering "warmth, versatility and thoughtful design features," this sleeping bag lets you "customize your sleeping experience," National Geographic said. Dual side zippers and a large zippered foot box help with temperature regulation and the "hood and draft collar ensure warmth is distributed evenly and retained throughout the night." ($300, £237, Amazon)

Heavy duty for winter: Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 0

The Bishop Pass 0 helps you feel nice and snug (Image credit: Mountain Hardwear)

Sleep tight in this mummy shaped bag able to handle the elements. It is ergonomically designed to "trap heat in and keep cold air out," Outdoor Gear Lab said, and performs "swimmingly well" in light rain and even after a soaking downpour. The bag boasts fun extras like a glow-in-dark zipper and internal stash pocket. (Men's: $325, £256, REI. Women's: $325, £256.23, REI)

Best for backpackers: Sea to Summit Spark Pro Down

Sea to Summit's Spark Pro Down takes up just a little room in your bag (Image credit: Sea to Summit)

The ultralight Spark Pro Down is a "unicorn," Backpacker said, a compact yet roomy "feature-rich" bag that weighs just a little over a pound.

Its "multitude of zippers" means you have "ample ventilation options" and can easily "throw out a leg or switch positions." An extra-deep hood keeps your head nice and toasty and the "silky-soft" interior is breathable even in warmer temperatures. ($549, £433, REI)

Double up: Teton Mammoth

Teton's Mammoth double sleeping bag has room for everyone (Image credit: Teton)

A double sleeping bag comes with twice the perks: You can snuggle up together for warmth and save money by only buying one bag. The Mammoth is "longer and wider than a queen-sized mattress," Popular Mechanics said, and during warmer weather conditions where "only one blanket is necessary," the sleeping bags zip apart into two comforters. When it is chilly, the padded mummy hood provides warmth and "draft zips along the shoulder seams keep cold air out." ($152, £120, Amazon)