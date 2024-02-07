5 singular winter camping spots for snow enthusiasts

Camping is not just for summer. During the winter, when the temperatures have dropped, the leaves have fallen and the snow is glistening, you get a different appreciation for the great outdoors. Bonus: There are much fewer people (and bugs!) around. Here are five snowy camping spots to check out before the ice melts.

Dead Horse Point State Park in Utah

Dead Horse Point State Park has more than seven miles of hiking trails (Image credit: Bartfett / Getty Images)

Known for its overlooks, Dead Horse Point State Park is even more gorgeous in the winter, when fresh snow covers the vibrant red rocks. The park has seven miles of hiking trails that offer canyon and Colorado River views, and plan for a sunrise or sunset, when the rocks take on an ethereal glow. The Wingate Campground, Wingate Yurts and Moenkopi Yurts are open during winter, with the heated yurts able to sleep up to six people. Dead Horse Point State Park is an International Dark Sky Park, and on clear nights the stars shine bright. One advantage of camping overnight is being able to participate in special ranger-led activities, like full moon hikes.

Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado

You never know what wildlife you might encounter during a winter at Rocky Mountain National Park (Image credit: Cavan Images / Getty Images)

In the winter, campers at Rocky Mountain National Park are able to see the space in a new light. The landscape is covered with a blanket of snow, and days are spent snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and wildlife watching. There is an excellent chance you will see mule deer, elk, coyotes, snowshoe hares, bald eagles and Clark's nutcrackers. For the 2023-24 winter, the only campground open in the park is Aspenglen Campground, with 27 sites available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Each has a table, tent pad and fire grate, but bring your own water and a shovel to dig out your campsite.

Lake Carmi State Park in Vermont

Ice fishing is a popular winter activity at Lake Carmi State Park (Image credit: Owen Franken / Getty Images)

Lake Carmi State Park is a multipurpose winner with ice enthusiasts. When the lake freezes over, you can ice fish or skate. But if snow is more your thing, there are plenty of trails for snowshoeing. Lake Carmi State Park has the biggest campground in Vermont, and during the winter, off-season access is hike-in only.

Hungry Mother State Park in Virginia

There are several cabins campers can stay in at Hungry Mother State Park (Image credit: Sebastian Doerken / Getty Images)

Hungry Mother State Park is one big playground for the entire family. The park's centerpiece is its 108-acre lake, which seems to sparkle more in the winter. There are also more than 17 miles of trails open year-round, and kids are encouraged to explore every inch of them through the Junior Naturalist program. You can rough it by staying at the clean, quiet Camp Burson Campground, or book a cabin.

Glacier National Park in Montana

Glacier National Park is a winter wonderland (Image credit: Noah Clayton / Getty Images)

Winter camping in Glacier National Park is not for newbies. While activities are aplenty, from snowshoeing to cross-country skiing, camping options are limited. You can stay in Loop B of the Apgar Campground for first-come-first-serve primitive camping, or obtain a permit for backcountry camping. This takes a lot of prep, and you should be knowledgable about backcountry safety and prepared for extreme weather. The reward is seeing the snow-covered park in near solitude.

A few final reminders

Winter camping is a different beast, and being extra prepared is key. Regularly check weather conditions before you leave for your trip, and once you arrive at your campsite, make sure you set up in a safe place, i.e. a spot where you are not at risk of an avalanche or being hit by falling trees. Bring a sturdy tent, warm sleeping bag, insulated sleeping pad, hand and toe warmers and hot water bottle (among other necessities) and wear layers.