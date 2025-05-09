How to create your perfect bedscape
Nighttime is the right time to get excited about going to bed
Your bedroom is your sanctuary, a retreat from the outside world, and should both be comfortable and reflect your style. That is what bedscaping is all about — ensuring your linens and other accoutrements achieve those two goals. Use these seven suggestions to jump into your own dreamy bedscape.
Choose one duvet cover for all seasons
Finding a year-round duvet cover that offers warmth in the winter and breathability come summer saves money and storage space. Quince's European linen duvet cover does both. Its "luxurious texture" gets softer after each wash, and interior ties and buttons keep the duvet insert in place, Better Homes & Gardens said. There are dozens of colors and patterns to choose from that "complement just about every bedroom." (Starting at $130, £96.81, Quince)
Build your soft sheet set
When it comes to sheets, they have to be cozy, and Morrow's organic matte sateen set delivers. Smooth like regular sateen but without the shine, these sheets feel "perfectly lived in" from the start, said The Strategist. The super-soft material is a "little heftier than percale" but still "lightweight and breathable" and perfect for all four seasons. Each set includes one fitted sheet and one or two pillowcases, with the option of adding a flat sheet. (Starting at $185, £137.89, Morrow)
Customize a pillow
A good night's sleep begins with a proper pillow. Coop Sleep Goods' original adjustable pillow lets you add or remove fill to "create your own personalized firmness," said Good Housekeeping. The fill is made of "shredded memory foam and microfiber clusters" that keep their shape, so the pillow feels both "supportive and plush." Because it is adjustable, the pillow works for back, side and stomach sleepers. ($85, £63.60, Coop Sleep Goods)
Find a cozy throw
Cuddling up with a fluffy throw blanket is one of life's simple pleasures. A "gorgeous" option is the "lightweight yet substantial" luxe chenille throw by West Elm, which feels "buttery," Real Simple said.
When not in use, the machine-washable and "beautifully crafted" throw looks lovely draped at the end of a bed. Color options include a warm honey yellow, regal blue and deep dark moss. ($109, £81.22, West Elm)
Create atmosphere with a glowing lamp
For ambiance, choose a bedside lamp that gives off an amber glow rather than bright, blinding light. This handmade, curved option by We Build Design on Etsy is a "modern take" on the lantern, and the "perfect" way to "incorporate more mood lighting into your space," Architectural Digest said. (Starting at $56, £41.74, Etsy)
Select a lovely scent
Giving your bedroom a signature scent feels a bit over-the-top, which is exactly why you should do it. Voluspa's Panjore Lychee scent is a "lightly sweet" option, with lush notes of cassis, Asian pear and, of course, panjore lychee, House Beautiful said. The fragrance is offered in a room spray, reed diffuser and several candle sizes, including the classic, which comes in a pretty patterned jar. The candle's clean-burning coconut wax blend leaves a "nice scent" behind "even after you blow it out." ($32, £23.85, Voluspa)
Add a carafe — just because
Having a water-filled carafe on your nightstand means you can stay hydrated without leaving your bed. Viva Terra's carafe and drinking cup sets are made by a glassblower near Bogotá who uses recycled glass from windows and soda bottles to create these sturdy, one-of-a-kind vessels. The carafe and cups' "rippled texture" gives water "that much more appeal," Eater said. ($54, £40.25, Viva Terra)
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
