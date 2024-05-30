Kick off your summer at these 6 terrific hotels

You made it to June. Now it is time to celebrate the start of summer somewhere sunny. Maybe a private haven in Indonesia or a charming beach inn on Nantucket Harbor?

Amanwana, Moyo Island, Indonesia

The water and sand are right outside your luxury tent at the Amanwana resort (Image credit: Aman)

For a true escape-from-it-all experience, head to Amanwana. This luxury retreat is on pristine Moyo Island in the Flores Sea, and it takes a few flights and a boat ride to get here. What awaits is a stunning resort with 17 air-conditioned guest tents surrounded by wilderness, wildlife and the sea. The snorkeling and scuba is phenomenal, and guests can sign up for experiences like the Whale Shark Excursion, which includes a sunrise cruise to Saleh Bay and the opportunity to swim with sharks. Rates include breakfast, lunch and dinner, mini-bars with snacks and sodas and use of non-motorized watersports equipment.

Casa Prana Resort Hotel, Atitlán, Guatemala

Lake Atitlán is surrounded by volcanoes and Mayan villages (Image credit: Piero M. Bianchi / Getty Images)

Wake up every morning at Casa Prana to the sounds of birds chirping and the promise of a good day. The serene eight-suite resort is on 10 acres of lush gardens, with expansive views of Lake Atitlán and three volcanoes. To get here, guests have to take either a boat or helicopter, but do not let the relative remoteness fool you. There is a lot to do, from horseback riding to paragliding to hiking up the Volcán San Pedro. For a more relaxing experience, book a massage in the spa, take a yoga class, sit in the herbal steam sauna, play croquet or swim in the heated lap pool.

Grand Hotel Victoria, Menaggio, Italy

The lakeside Grand Hotel Victoria is a historic 19th century property (Image credit: R Collection Hotels)

At the Grand Hotel Victoria, you can soak in the splendor of Lake Como from your room, the verandas, the gardens, Lago restaurant — just about every corner of the property has a gorgeous view. The hotel recently enhanced the lavish Erre Spa and underwent a careful renovation that modernized the rooms and suites without compromising any of the historic building's charm. The friendly staff is happy to make recommendations on things to do and see in the area, and while out exploring the grounds, take a sneak peak at the new Victoria Beach Club, opening July 1. This is bound to become a Lake Como hot spot, with several pools all just steps from shady gazebos and multiple bars serving cocktails and mocktails.

Our Habitas, Tulum, Mexico

Rooms are available at Our Habitas Tulum with private plunge pools (Image credit: Our Habitas Tulum)

What first stands out about Our Habitas in Tulum is its exquisite location, on the beach between the Caribbean Sea and vibrant jungle. The accommodations are the next draw. Designed to "coexist with nature," each palapa-roofed room was built with "materials that leave no impact on the environment" and include canvas walls, outdoor rain showers and, in some cases, private plunge pools. Our Habitas also takes wellness seriously, and guests can participate in workshops on mindfulness and holistic healing practices, sign up for IV therapy drips and book acupuncture, facials and body treatments in the spa. Our Habitas is an adults-only property.

Roomers Baden-Baden, Germany

The spa at Roomers Baden-Baden has a sauna, steam bath and hammam (Image credit: Roomers Baden-Baden)

For a blissful experience, head to the Black Forest and Baden-Baden, a town known for its restorative thermal waters. The contemporary Roomers Baden-Baden offers 139 comfortable rooms with king-sized beds and Nespresso machines, and if you have environmental allergies, let the hotel know — there are special rooms free of allergens, and air purifiers are also available upon request. The spa is operated in partnership with Dr. Barbara Sturm and has a broad menu, from the Signature Sturmglow facial to the Black Forest Signature package with spruce needle body treatment and full body massage.

White Elephant Nantucket, Massachusetts

White Elephant Nantucket celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2023 (Image credit: White Elephant Resorts)

The White Elephant Nantucket offers a classic coastal getaway. A Nantucket landmark dating back to the 1920s, it recently underwent a restoration and renovation of its hotel and cottages, with all materials and finishes replaced. The rooms are light and airy, with harbor or garden views, and the larger three-bedroom residences and cottages are great for families (bonus: the hotel gives gifts to kids at check-in). Children's Beach, the Nantucket Whaling Museum and Brant Point Lighthouse are all within walking distance, but you can stay put on the property and still get the Nantucket experience while reading a book on the harborside lawn or enjoying a meal at Brant Point Grill.