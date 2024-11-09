Saoirse Ronan: how the actress went viral

The actress dropped a 'chat-icide bomb' on Graham Norton's BBC show

Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan and Eddie Redmayne sitting on couch during filming for the Graham Norton Show
(L-R) Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan and Eddie Redmayne during the show
(Image credit: Alamy / PA Images)
By
published

Celebrity chat shows are a pretty tedious spectacle these days, said Finn McRedmond in The Irish Times. But occasionally something enlivens these contrived occasions by breaking through the "forced anecdotes and PR gambits". It happened the other day on Graham Norton's BBC show.

Eddie Redmayne was on and caused much hilarity among his fellow actors on the sofa by describing how, in preparation for his latest role in a new adaptation of "The Day of the Jackal", he'd been trained in self-defence, and shown how to use a mobile phone as a weapon. "Who is actually going to think about that?" asked Paul Mescal. "If someone attacked me," he joked, I wouldn't think about reaching for my phone. But the men's laughter gave way to an awkward silence when the actress Saoirse Ronan cut in, saying: "That's what girls have to think about all the time – am I right, ladies?"

