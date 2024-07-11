Can Gladiator II outdo its epic original?

Trailer for the long-awaited sequel shows Paul Mescal fighting a rhino, and taps into 'nostalgia' for 'sword and sandals drama'

Paul Mescal as Lucius in Gladiator II.
By December Paul Mescal will be a 'bona fide A-list star'
(Image credit: Alamy / Paramount Pictures / Entertainment Pictures)
Jump to category:
By
published

Twenty-four years is a "slog of a time" to wait for a sequel. Now, however, the trailer for "Gladiator II" has finally been released and the question remains: "Are you not entertained?" 

"I am", said Jonathan Dean in The Times. From the three-minute clip, the new film looks "exactly like 'Gladiator', albeit with boats". It's little wonder there are striking similarities between the two; returning director Ridley Scott has lost none of his sense of "scale and ambition" in the decades since the original.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Talking Point Film Ridley Scott
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸