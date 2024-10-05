Wolfs: 'comedy thriller' stumbles despite George Clooney and Brad Pitt
While the crime caper might 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' its star-studded duo cannot ultimately salvage it
"Time was when a new comedy thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt would have been huge box-office news," said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. "But film-watching habits change and even the most handsome of leading men grow older, so it's a sign of gently diminished times that "Wolfs" is going straight to streaming, and probably won't be troubling voters overmuch come awards time."
Should 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night'
Yet "Wolfs" is not undiverting. Clooney and Pitt have some fun with their roles as highly skilled "fixers" who operate as lone wolves, until they are both employed to make the dead body of a young man disappear from an upmarket New York hotel.
The screenplay could have done with "a few more killer one-liners", but the film should "pleasingly pass a Saturday night".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Not that entertaining
"'Wolfs', which is an Apple TV production, carries itself as Hollywood entertainment like they used to make it," said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph. "But it actually belongs to a very modern and depressing strain of cinema: the streaming platform work-creation scheme, in which famous names are slotted into lightweight action comedies in order to bring flesh-and-blood glamour to a digital brand."
Having suffered through a few of these, "I'm not entirely convinced they're actually meant to be watched": rather, they're the movie equivalent of those rows of books you see in show homes that are actually made of cardboard.
"Wolfs" has a nice premise and starts well enough, said Alistair Harkness in The Scotsman. But for a film that is intended as pure entertainment, it's not that entertaining; and its stars' charm has morphed so far into smugness, they border on the annoying.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The death of Hassan Nasrallah
In the Spotlight The killing of Hezbollah's leader is 'seismic event' in the conflict igniting in the Middle East
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: October 5, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: October 5, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Unleashed: Big Dog Boris Johnson fights back
Talking Point New memoir is packed with 'derring-do, jolly japes' and 'alluring alliteration'
By The Week UK Published
-
Silk Roads at The British Museum: a 'mesmerising' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Epic' show explores the many routes connecting East and West, through a collection of 'beautiful, unusual, intricate' treasures
By The Week UK Published
-
Sarah Moss picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The author shares works by Virginia Woolf, Dorothy Wordsworth and Ross Gay
By The Week UK Published
-
Giant: 'stylishly crafted' Roald Dahl play is 'spectacularly good'
The Week Recommends Mark Rosenblatt's 'fearless' debut examines the character of the controversial children's author
By The Week UK Published
-
6 historic homes in the colonial style
Feature A home in Connecticut
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rivers Solomon's 6 chilling books about the dark side of motherhood
Feature Rivers Solomon is the author of "Model home," and "Sorrowland"
By The Week US Published
-
Dame Maggie Smith: an intensely private national treasure
In The Spotlight Her mother told her she didn't have the looks to be an actor, but Smith went on to win awards and capture hearts
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Giant thin and crispy brown butter chocolate chip cookies recipe
The Week Recommends These delicious chocolate chip cookies will please your sweet tooth
By The Week UK Published