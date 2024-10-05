Wolfs: 'comedy thriller' stumbles despite George Clooney and Brad Pitt

While the crime caper might 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' its star-studded duo cannot ultimately salvage it

Brad Pitt (left) and George Clooney (right)
The famous duo may have captured attention in advertising for the film, but can they hold it throughout?
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

"Time was when a new comedy thriller starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt would have been huge box-office news," said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. "But film-watching habits change and even the most handsome of leading men grow older, so it's a sign of gently diminished times that "Wolfs" is going straight to streaming, and probably won't be troubling voters overmuch come awards time."

Should 'pleasingly pass a Saturday night' 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
From The Magazine George Clooney Brad Pitt Comedy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸