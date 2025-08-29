8 hotels that show off the many facets of Japan

There are two sides to Japan. Travelers marvel at the advanced technology and infrastructure — it's often said the country is "living in the future" — but this is also a place bound by tradition and formalities. Experience it all by traveling to Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and other major cities while also visiting spots with a slower pace, like Okinawa and Hakone. Here are eight hotels to check out in the center of both worlds, including capsule properties and historic ryokans.

Asaba Ryokan, Shuzenji

Fall is a popular time to visit Shuzenji and see its changing foliage (Image credit: AaronChoi / Getty Images)

For more than five centuries, the Asaba family has welcomed guests to its ryokan, a traditional Japanese inn. Service here is rooted in the concept of omotenashi, or the "spirit of selfless hospitality," said The Japan Times, and there is a "profound sense of place." All rooms have hot spring baths, sliding doors made of wood and washi paper and tatami mat floors, with 10-course kaiseki dinners served every evening. Outside there are gardens, ponds and a floating Noh stage, where traditional performances like bunraku puppetry and shinnai musical storytelling take place.

First Cabin Tsukiji, Tokyo

Capsule rooms at First Cabin are small but comfortable (Image credit: Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP / Getty Images)

First Cabin, a chain of 11 properties across Japan, is "redefining the capsule concept," said CNN. The goal is to "create a feeling of being in the first class cabin of an airplane," and a themed bar and reception area and "surprisingly spacious" capsules make each hotel "more luxurious" than similar lodging. Capsules are "cozy," containing a bed and flatscreen TV with headphones, and guests share showers and bathrooms.

Hakone Gora Karaku

Onsens, or Japanese hot springs, draw visitors to Hakone (Image credit: tororo / Getty Images)

Hakone is two hours from Tokyo, but can feel like a world away. Hakone Gora Karaku offers the "perfect hideaway" from the big city hustle and bustle, blending "contemporary elegance" and "time-honored Japanese hospitality," said The Michelin Guide. Guests choose between equally stylish Japanese and Western-style accommodations, with everyone able to enjoy their own in-suite mineral baths and a communal onsen, along with incredible views of the mountains, the town of Miyanoshita and Sagami Bay.

Halekulani Okinawa

Sweeping water views abound at Halekulani Okinawa (Image credit: Halekulani Okinawa)

Live like a local at the serene Halekulani Okinawa. It starts at breakfast, when guests enjoy bites like soba noodles and Okinawan pork sausage. From there, become immersed in cultural activities, including a guided meditative experience through Yambaru National Park and kayaking on Lake Fukugami. Okinawa is a Blue Zone, meaning residents on average live longer, and the hotel offers wellness-focused retreats exploring longevity. This is a "unique opportunity" to learn about Okinawan culture and "better understand how to live a healthier lifestyle," said Travel and Leisure.

Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto

The Onsen Suites at Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto are worth the splurge (Image credit: Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto)

Staying at Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto gives visitors the chance to see "old Kyoto through a fresh prism," said Condé Nast Traveler. There is a "hint of history" as you enter the property through an "ornate" wooden gateway, and the "sleek" rooms feature wabi-sabi bowls and other local artisan touches. Sign up for curated experiences, like a private tour of three UNESCO World Heritage temples or visit to the ceramic studio of a master Kiyomizu potter, and make time for a visit to the onsen and complimentary tour of the hotel's art collection.

Onyado Nono Asakusa Bettei, Tokyo

Onyado Nono Asakusa Bettei is close to interesting sights like the Sensoji Temple (Image credit: Alfredo Martinez / Getty Images)

The little touches count at Onyado Nono Asakusa Bettei. Guests take off their shoes upon arrival and slip on socks given by the hotel, a "ritual that makes the experience feel like staying in a Japanese home," said Afar, and rooms come equipped with tatami mat flooring and plush futons. When the mood for relaxation strikes, there is a downstairs onsen with "striking" black mineral water, a sauna and a cold bath.

Roku Kyoto

Roku Kyoto offers rich cultural activities (Image credit: Roku Kyoto)

Roku Kyoto sits on the site of a former artists' colony established by celebrated potter and calligrapher Hon'ami Koetsu, and pays homage to the past by ensuring its rooms and public spaces are "graced with traditional Japanese artworks and crafts," said The Points Guy. Guests can also get creative themselves, participating in workshops on how to make porcelain (using soil from the property) and the art of the tea ceremony. For the "quintessential Kyoto experience," take a swim in the outdoor thermal pool and soak up the gorgeous foliage and foothill views.

Waldorf Astoria Osaka

The swanky Waldorf Astoria Osaka has stunning views (Image credit: Waldorf Astoria Osaka)

The new Waldorf Astoria Osaka spans the top floors of the South Park Tower skyscraper, and its "generously-sized rooms and suites" are "perfectly positioned" to "capture the city's dynamic skyline," Time Out said. The views are gorgeous inside and out, with the decor a blend of art deco touches and traditional kumiko screens, painted washi paper panels and shoji lampshades. Go for a swim on the 30th floor then indulge in afternoon tea or a cocktail at the Peacock Alley lounge.