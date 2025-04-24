5 'slow TV' shows for overstimulated kids

Parents are attempting to combat the 'iPad Kid' trap by seeking out less stimulating programming for their babies and toddlers. They are embracing what is known as the slow TV movement.

While some parents are reaching back into their childhoods to find shows, the shift "isn't just about nostalgia — it's backed by science," said Good Morning America . Pediatric experts suggest that "the pacing of kids' media can significantly impact attention spans, emotional regulation and behavior." Constant exposure to fast-paced programming may lead to "shorter attention spans, heightened irritability and impulsive behaviors as [children's] brains struggle to adjust to less stimulating environments," Zabina Bhasin, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, said to Good Morning America.

Low-simulation programs, by contrast, feature "slower, more rhythmic music and speech," Sarah Rosten, a speech-language pathologist, said to Parents. They also boast "softer, muted colors" and "smoother transitions" with plots told in a more "simplified way." Here are five examples of low-stimulation shows perfect for easing toddlers into the slow TV movement.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Franklin'

One of the throwback shows millennial parents may remember watching themselves, "Franklin" debuted in 1997, and is a far cry from today's more fast-paced programming. Adapted from Brenda Clark and Paulette Bourgeois' "Franklin the Turtle" books, the series follows a 6-year-old turtle and his band of animal friends as they go on adventures and learn about the world around them.

The Canadian series has been "lauded for its sweet and simple portrayal of the lives of children" and has "proven its popularity with children through its many seasons, films and a recent spin-off series," said Comic Book Resources .

'Little Bear'

Another classic kids' show, "Little Bear," is inspired by Else Holmelund Minarik and Maurice Sendak's book series of the same name from the '50s and '60s. The adapted show features "traditional animation, a soft color palette and slow-paced stories about a bear and his woodland friends," Motherly said. It also "fosters imagination and emotional development through its warm, nostalgic tone."

'Albert & Junior'

"Albert & Junior" is a "colorful and calming" educational show that "moves slowly and answers interesting questions," said Parents. Every storyline promotes core values such as "teamwork, perseverance and creativity," and is "great for older, but curious, toddlers."

'Bluey'

Hailing from Australia, "Bluey" is a beloved contemporary show that follows the eponymous young Blue Heeler puppy and her family. The series has "captivated audiences with its gentle, imaginative storytelling," said Motherly. It "blends imagination and real-life family dynamics in a calm, reflective tone," Hayley Spira-Bauer, an elementary school teacher, said to Care.com , and the "pastel visuals and relatable family adventures" keep stimulation levels low while the plotlines simultaneously encourage "creative play and emotional growth."

'Ms. Rachel'

Another modern children's programming phenomenon, "Ms. Rachel," has a near-cult following among babies, toddlers and their parents. Early childhood educator Rachel Accurso first became massively popular after creating a YouTube series called "Songs for Littles" to help children with speech delays. The YouTube videos led to a Netflix deal and over 20 million followers across platforms. Ms. Rachel reads a lot about kids, so the show is "informed by research and best practices," Accurso said to Parents . Her "passion and calling are to help young children."