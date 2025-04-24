5 'slow TV' shows for overstimulated kids

In an era of fast-paced content and short attention spans, the slow TV movement can be a boon to parents

Ms. Rachel speaking to a crowd of toddlers and parents
Ms. Rachel has a near-cult following
Theara Coleman
Parents are attempting to combat the 'iPad Kid' trap by seeking out less stimulating programming for their babies and toddlers. They are embracing what is known as the slow TV movement.

While some parents are reaching back into their childhoods to find shows, the shift "isn't just about nostalgia — it's backed by science," said Good Morning America. Pediatric experts suggest that "the pacing of kids' media can significantly impact attention spans, emotional regulation and behavior." Constant exposure to fast-paced programming may lead to "shorter attention spans, heightened irritability and impulsive behaviors as [children's] brains struggle to adjust to less stimulating environments," Zabina Bhasin, a child and adolescent psychiatrist, said to Good Morning America.

Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

