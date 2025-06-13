The Week Unwrapped: how did South Korea become a cultural powerhouse?

Plus, what does a vote on citizenship tell us about Italy? And is the future of football six-a-side?

The cast of the South Korean play Maybe Happy Ending receive a Tony Award for best musical
(Image credit: Michele Crowe / CBS / Getty Images)

What does a vote on citizenship tell us about Italy? How did South Korea become a cultural powerhouse? And is the future of football six-a-side?

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

