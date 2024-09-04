Leave the crowds behind at these 7 sensational hotels

September is a magical time for traveling. With kids back in school the crowds are smaller, and while the mercury is still high in many locations, temperatures drop from sizzling to kinda-sorta palatable. Why not make the most of the beginning of the off-season by booking a laidback hotel that is, say, a sanctuary in Oregon's wine country or a tennis lover's dream in northeastern Spain?

The Allison Inn and Spa, Newberg, Oregon

Cozy up by the fire in your room at The Allison Inn and Spa (Image credit: Greg Pierce / The Allison Inn and Spa)

Sitting on 35 prime acres in the Willamette Valley, The Allison Inn and Spa is a wonder. Its 77 guest rooms and suites were built with comfort and views in mind; the upholstered window seats make looking at Oregon wine country even more enjoyable. Take the time to check out the Allison's 500-piece strong collection of original Oregon art, including sculptures and paintings, and book a table at the on-site restaurant, Jory. Executive chef Jack Strong is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, and his menu "often emphasizes traditional foodways and foods indigenous to Oregon," Eater Portland said. That might mean options like sesame crusted Oregon albacore, wild Chinook crudo or a garden tomato gazpacho.

Banjaar Tola, A Taj Safari, Kanha National Park, India

Tigers roam India's vast Kanha National Park (Image credit: Giovanni Mereghetti / UCG / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

At Banjaar Tola, a Taj Safari, guests can sleep (safely) with the tigers. This luxe property sits inside Kanha National Park, a tiger reserve that is also home to jackals and wild pigs. Guests are spread out across 18 tented suites in two campsites, with each accommodation including a private deck boasting unforgettable jungle and river views. Banjaar Tola sets up morning and evening game drives for guests, each one led by expert naturalists who know Kanha National Park inside and out, as well as visits to local villages.

The Dorian, Calgary

Oscar Wilde keeps a watchful eye on rooms at The Dorian (Image credit: The Dorian)

The spirit of Oscar Wilde is alive and well at The Dorian. The famed author and his classic novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray" served as inspiration for this charming hotel, where the whimsical rooms are decorated in jewel tones and have flair like peacock feathers, dressmaking forms and gilded beverage trolleys. "Presumably there's an image of a far less attractive hotel locked away somewhere on the premises," the Michelin Guide quipped, and downstairs in the lobby there is a picture of Dorian Gray on the wall — but this one is a mite different. Guests can interact with it by sharing confessions anonymously through their phone, then watch as the portrait's appearance shifts based on what information was spilled.

Harbor Club, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia

The Harbor Club's rooms include nautical touches (Image credit: Harbor Club)

If swimming is your passion, Harbor Club might be your new favorite hotel. The resort has four huge pools and several king or double swim-up rooms, where all you have to do to get into the water is walk to your patio and hop in. Having this access feels "totally luxurious and exclusive," Glamour UK said. Prefer to be pampered? Head to the spa, where the masseuses "reinvent the treatments based on local festivities in the Saint Lucien calendar," a fun way to enliven the experience.

Magma Resort, Santorini, Greece

Magma Resort Santorini is tucked away in the village of Vourvoulos (Image credit: Magma Resort Santorini)

Up against a Santorini hillside, surrounded by slopes carved by lava, is Magma Resort. A blend of the traditional and modern, Magma's "peaceful setting and Aegan Sea views give it a sense of calm that permeates throughout its 59 rooms and suites," Condé Nast Traveler said. Guests have a range of options when it comes to accommodations, starting with the king-sized room up to the Magma Suite with a private pool. There is no need to rush here. A full day could include taking a dip in the resort's infinity pool and spending time in the Lava Spa's sauna and steam room before ending on a high note with dinner at Magma Soul, where chef Lefteris Soultatos offers a contemporary take on Greek classics.

Nayara Gardens, Arenal National Park, Costa Rica

The insides of the casitas and villas at Nayara Gardens match the tropical vibes outside (Image credit: Nayara Resorts)

Nayara Gardens understood the assignment. When you build in the Arenal Volcano National Park, you have to respect nature and design your property to enhance the surroundings, not stifle them. This is why lush rainforest envelopes every casita and villa at Nayara Gardens and it is easy to spend hours birdwatching from your private deck. Exploring the grounds doubles as a nature walk, with sloths and monkeys making mid-day appearances and red-eyed tree frogs appearing at night. At the spa, every treatment pavilion comes with a hot tub and outdoor shower, putting it in a "league of its own," Forbes Travel Guide said. Keep it local by trying a volcanic mud massage or Costa Rican coffee scrub.

Zel Costa Brava, Girona, Spain

Tennis is the hot draw at Zel Costa Brava, the second property from Meliá Hotels and Rafael Nadal (Image credit: Zel Costa Brava)

Pack that racket. Zel Costa Brava is a collaboration between Meliá Hotels and tennis star Rafael Nadal, and, as such, features nine tennis courts. While the game is "naturally a cornerstone of this coastal retreat," there are plenty of other "sporting pursuits ... from cycling to hockey and water polo," The Telegraph said. The modern rooms with soothing neutral palettes put guests at ease, especially those that have views of the Mediterranean, and further relaxation can be found in the wellness area. Guests can swim in the indoor pool, get a quick sauna session and book a facial and body treatment.