The best eco-friendly hotels around the world

These tranquil retreats won't cost the Earth

Fogo Island Inn exterior off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada
All profits from Fogo Island Inn are invested back into the community
(Image credit: Fogo Island Inn)
By
published

Many hotels tout their "sustainable" credentials, but these green pledges often amount to little more than phasing out single-use plastics.

Some hotels are making real efforts to minimise their environmental impact, though, and to give something back. Here are some of the best eco-friendly options in locations worldwide, from the white sandy shores of Zanzibar to the salt pans of the Namib desert.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Sustainability The Week Recommends
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸