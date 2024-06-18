The best eco-friendly hotels around the world

Many hotels tout their "sustainable" credentials, but these green pledges often amount to little more than phasing out single-use plastics.

Some hotels are making real efforts to minimise their environmental impact, though, and to give something back. Here are some of the best eco-friendly options in locations worldwide, from the white sandy shores of Zanzibar to the salt pans of the Namib desert.

Sani Resorts, Greece

(Image credit: Sani Resort)

This collection of five high-end hotels in Greece's Halkidiki region was crowned best destination in Marie Claire's 2023 Sustainability Awards. The "self-contained haven" has its own marina with shops, said the magazine, and is set within an 1,000-acre ecological reserve spanning forests, wetlands and beaches, with outdoor activities for guests ranging from mountain biking to scuba diving. Recognised as the first carbon-neutral resort in Greece, Sani is powered by 100% renewable energy and is "aiming for triple zero goals: net zero by 2030, zero plastic, and zero waste by 2024".

sani-resort.com

Forestis Dolomites, Italy

(Image credit: Forestis Dolomites)

Located almost 6,000ft above sea level in a dense pine forest, this "stylish" Alpine retreat can only be accessed by a "twisty-turn mountain road", said Juliet Kinsman in Condé Nast Traveller. Getting to the 62-suite "sanctuary" may be tricky, but it would be worth it for the views alone, which take in the "jagged" mountains and "majestic" rock formations of the Dolomites. Great efforts have been made to take care of these stunning surroundings: construction of the hotel was entirely carbon neutral and the food menus focus on "forest cuisine" showcasing local foraged ingredients.

forestis.it

1 Hotel Mayfair, England

(Image credit: 1 Hotels)

"Sprouting" from an "overpriced building site" in one of London's most exclusive postcodes is the "plant-smothered" 1 Hotel, said Francisca Kellett in The Times, following the establishment's launch last summer. "Sustainability? In Mayfair? Really?" The latest in a ten-strong chain of eco-conscious hotels, the London outpost retains more than 80% of the structure that previously stood on the site, saving 4,200 tonnes of carbon. The entire facade is covered by a "living wall" of green foliage, while inside, the elegant guest rooms are adorned with hand-chiselled stone and British oak flooring. In the lobby, guests are greeted with a "chandelier" of Spanish moss, and the check-in desk is crafted from a centuries-old oak tree downed in a storm. Critics may ask whether it is all a "cynical ploy to attract a young woke demographic", Kellett wrote, but when it comes to sustainability, the swanky hotel is a "damn sight better than most".

1hotels.com

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

(Image credit: Fogo Island Inn)

Perched on a rocky outcrop on a little island off the Northeast coast of Newfoundland in Canada, Fogo Island Inn was designed with a focus on sustainability and has its own primary waste treatment facility and a solar panel heating system. The remote hotel was founded by Zita Cobb, an eighth-generation islander, to regenerate the lives of the local people impacted by overfishing, and all profits are invested back into the community. The interiors are dotted with "colourful, locally made furniture", said Doug Wallace in The Telegraph, and "absolutely everything is homemade", with much of the produce for the restaurant sourced from neighbourhood community gardens.

fogoislandinn.ca

&Beyond Mnemba Island, Tanzania

(Image credit: andBeyond Mnemba Island)

Comprising 12 bandas (thatched roof houses) off the coast of Tanzania, &Beyond Mnemba Island offers guests a slice of natural paradise. The private island is an important breeding site for endangered green turtles, said Kinsman in Condé Nast Traveller, and guests can enjoy the "magical sight of turtle hatchlings making their way from their sandy nests into the ocean". Set to reopen in October following an extensive refurb, the resort's new attractions will include an Oceans Without Borders centre showcasing conservation projects in and around the Mnemba Atoll.

andbeyond.com

The Brando, French Polynesia

(Image credit: The Brando)

"There's nowhere in the world quite like French Polynesia," said Nicole Kliest in Vogue. And where better to enjoy its "turquoise-tinted waters" and "lush mountainous landscapes" than a picture-perfect private island once owned by Marlon Brando? As the first resort in the world to obtain LEED Platinum certification, a globally recognised symbol for sustainability achievement, The Brando is showing no signs of slowing down its eco-conscious commitments. On-property initiatives span from an innovative Sea Water Air Conditioning programme to employing rangers to eliminate turtle poaching from the surrounding waters.

thebrando.com

Wolwedans, Namibia

(Image credit: Alamy / Martin Harvey)

With its "eerie oceans of dunes" and "otherworldly desert-scapes", said Maria Shollenbarger in the Financial Times, Namibia is the type of destination that "hammers home the need to protect the world's empty places". In the heart of this stunning landscape is Wolwedans, a series of camps dotted across the NamibRand nature reserve. The non-profit private reserve contributes to the conservation of the land while supporting communities by funding local businesses. Schollenbarger advises staying at Dune Camp, a low-impact collection of tented and wooden structures in which guests wake to the sight of "the rising sun pouring across mile after empty mile of sand".

wolwedans.com

Åmot, Norway

(Image credit: Amot)

With the help of his architect husband, Steinar Sorli spent eight years converting his great-grandfather's old wooden farmhouse into this "luxurious, colourful 21st century retreat", said Lisa Grainger in The Times. Located at the meeting point of two rivers amid the fjords of west Norway, everything about this seven-bedroom home-away-from-home is "proudly Norwegian" and locally sourced, including the farm-to-table dishes prepared by a small team of Michelin-trained chefs. The couple wanted to "share their rich culture" with guests: activities range from salmon fishing and hiking to kayaking in the fjords. Back at the house, there are plenty of spots to relax and unwind, including a hot tub and cosy lounge with a fire.

amotnorway.com