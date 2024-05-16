The magical fjords of Norway
Your breath will leap right off the edge of those steep, steep cliffs
The fjords of Norway — all 1,000 of them — are majestic. That is the simplest, most straightforward way to put it. The long, narrow sea inlets are surrounded by dramatically steep cliffs, often best viewed from the water while gliding by on a ferry or kayak. Fjords can be found in all corners of the country, but to see some of the most stunning examples, visit the western part of the nation, known as Fjord Norway.
Geirangerfjord
All you have to do is see a photo of Geirangerfjord to understand why this is among the most visited spots in Norway. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the natural wonder "inspires with its deep, blue water ringed by sky-grazing snow-capped peaks, gushing waterfalls and green vegetation," Travel + Leisure said. For spectacular views, take a ferry ride past the Seven Sisters and Suitor waterfalls and drive up the windy road to Mt. Dalsnibba. There, you will find the Geiranger Skywalk, where visitors can take in unobstructed views of the fjord.
Hardangerfjord
Often referred to as the Kingdom of Waterfalls, Hardangerfjord is home to Norway's crown jewel, the mighty Voringsfossen. This is the country's most famous waterfall, and after witnessing its power, be sure to also visit Steinsdalsfossen, where you can walk on a pathway behind the water, and Latefossen, a twin waterfall that plunges toward an old stone bridge. Hardangerfjord has another claim to fame: apples. Orchards thrive here because of the region's comparatively mild winters, and visitors can stop by farms on the Fruit and Cider Route in Ulvik to pick up produce, juice and ciders.
Lysefjord
Lysefjord is a playground for mountain hikers. Opportunities abound, from the strenuous climb up to Kjerag, the highest peak in Lysefjord, to the popular trek to Preikestolen (The Pulpit Rock). From here, you can gaze down at the Lysefjord below, a view made even more special when hiking in for sunrise. If that is not enough to get your heart pumping, take a ferry to the village of Florli and ascend the world's longest wooden stairway — a 4,444 step journey up a mountain. There is also a wood-fired hot tub, filled with fresh fjord water, in Florli that visitors can rent.
Naeroyfjord
Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Naeroyfjord is often included in the "Norway in a Nutshell" itinerary for travelers on a time crunch who want to see as many fjords as possible. This narrow fjord — at some points, it is only about 820 feet wide — can be traversed on electric boats, which stop at some of the tiny villages that dot the landscape. Bakka is one of those remote communities, where visitors often become enchanted by the serene views and historic wooden buildings. The centerpiece is the Bakka Church, built in 1859 and still hosting services during the summer.
Sognefjord
As the longest and deepest fjord in Norway, Sognefjord reigns supreme. Known as The King of the Fjords, it has several side branches (like Naeroyfjord) and is home to more than 19 tiny, charming villages. Sognefjord "offers Norway's best combination of scenic wonder and accessibility," Rick Steves said, and is in a "relative sun belt, with only two feet of rain a year." Hikers should plan to spend a day or two in the Aurlandsdalen Valley, a scenic region often described as Norway's answer to the Grand Canyon. For a quick side trip, visit Fjaerland on Fjaerlandsfjord. This is a book town, where tomes can be encountered or purchased everywhere from banks to bus stops.
