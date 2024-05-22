El Califa de León: the world's first Michelin star tacos

Unassuming taqueria in business since 1968 joins fine-dining spots in guide's first Mexico edition

Jacinto Rodriguez grills the meat while Carolina Gonzalez prepares tortillas at El Califa de Leon
Jacinto Rodriguez grills the meat while Carolina Gonzalez prepares tortillas at El Califa de Leon
(Image credit: Hector Vivas / Getty Images)
By
published

A tiny taqueria in Mexico City, in business since 1968, has become the first taco stand to be awarded a Michelin star.

El Califa de León's chef, Arturo Rivera Martínez, joined a rarefied company of culinary superstars including Alain Ducasse, Heston Blumenthal and Anne-Sophie Pic on Wednesday, when Michelin representatives presented him with the culinary guide's coveted white jacket. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Restaurants
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Rebecca Messina is the deputy editor of The Week's UK digital team. She first joined The Week in 2015 as an editorial assistant, later becoming a staff writer and then deputy news editor, and was also a founding panellist on "The Week Unwrapped" podcast. In 2019, she became digital editor on lifestyle magazines in Bristol, in which role she oversaw the launch of interiors website YourHomeStyle.uk, before returning to The Week in 2024.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸