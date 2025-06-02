Cary Arms & Spa: a secluded coastal retreat in South Devon

Perched above Babbacombe Bay on the English Riviera, this tranquil inn is the perfect bolthole for a weekend by the sea

Cary Arms and Spa.
An enviable spot on the English Riviera
(Image credit: Cary Arms and Spa)
By
published

The phrase 'tucked away' doesn't quite do justice to the location of the Cary Arms & Spa in Devon. Perched in an enviable spot overlooking Babbacombe Bay, just east of Torquay, first, you have to find it. Directions are courtesy of an easily missable sign indicating the turn-off from Torquay's main strip and then it's down a perilous, near-vertical road. But it's worth it. Even if you're gripping the steering wheel in fear, the views that open up before you are spectacular – an almost perfect-shaped horseshoe bay of shimmering turquoise water framed by striking red rocks. Panoramic views take in Teignmouth, Exmouth, Sidmouth and Portland Bill.

Why stay here?

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Felicity Capon
Latest
