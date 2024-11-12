Europe's all-inclusive holiday trend

Big US chains are capitalising on the 'recent surge' in package breaks to bring upscale resorts to Europe

Woman with cocktail by pool
All-inclusive luxury resorts offer high-end dining, butler services and unlimited drinks – all for a fixed price
(Image credit: Getty / Vladgans)
By
published

The all-inclusive break is becoming increasingly popular with families and young people, and booking platform Hotels.com has named it as one of 2025's major trends.

Big US hotel chains are racing to capitalise on this recent surge in luxury all-inclusive holidays by launching resorts in Europe "aimed squarely at wealthy families", said Ben Clatworthy in The Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Tess Foley-Cox
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸