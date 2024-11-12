Europe's all-inclusive holiday trend

The all-inclusive break is becoming increasingly popular with families and young people, and booking platform Hotels.com has named it as one of 2025's major trends.

Big US hotel chains are racing to capitalise on this recent surge in luxury all-inclusive holidays by launching resorts in Europe "aimed squarely at wealthy families", said Ben Clatworthy in The Times.

All-inclusive luxury resorts, traditionally found in the Caribbean and Mexico, offer high-end dining, butler services and unlimited drinks – all for a fixed price, making them attractive in the cost-of-living crisis.

Hyatt began its European venture last month, opening Dreams Madeira, a 366-room resort on the Portuguese island. For a couple in June, a five-night stay starts from just over £1,500. The luxury stay has 24-hour room and concierge service included in the price, as well as premium spirits and à la carte restaurants. And this is just the beginning – the group is set to join with Grupo Piñero, a Spanish tourism company, to add 23 all-inclusive resorts to Hyatt's profile.

Javier Águila, group president overseeing Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Hyatt, told the Financial Times that the hotel has a "vibrant resort pipeline, with highly anticipated openings planned for the next few years". The chain has already scouted a location in the Canary Islands for development.

Marriott, which currently has one luxury all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic, is also venturing into Europe, seeking a site in Turkey to add to its portfolio.

The package holiday "has definitely reinvented itself" from its associations with spring breakers and cheap booze, said Ana Ivanovic, executive vice-president at property group JLL. The move is being "pushed by families who want everything taken care of", and Europe is an untapped market.

As holidaymakers become "increasingly keen" on package deals, the big brands will continue to "grow and expand" upscale sites across Europe.