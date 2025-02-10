Eco-friendly luxury in Sardinia

Powered entirely by renewable energy, these beautiful beachfront hotels put the planet first

Sunset over the Punta Canneddi restaurant at La Marinedda Hotel, Sardinia
Sunset dining: La Marinedda's Punta Canneddi restaurant has spectacular views of the Gulf of Asinara
(Image credit: Hotel Marinedda)



At the glorious beachside five-star Hotel Marinedda Thalasso & Spa in Sardinia, I didn't notice the solar panels providing the green energy to cool my room. Nor did I clock that the mouth-watering amberjack I enjoyed at dinner had been sourced from the sea not a mile away. I did, however, see a chef picking fresh rosemary and myrtle from the shrubbery, and realised that the golf carts ferrying us to the beach were electric.

La Marinedda, and the other 11 hotels in the family-run Delphina Hotel Group, have been quietly dedicated to green hospitality for 30 years – long before the word "sustainability" was on anybody's lips. Now the group's trophy cupboard groans under the weight of the repeated gongs it has won at the World Travel Awards for its environmentally-aware gorgeousness.

Vicki Power
