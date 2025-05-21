Bring the great outdoors inside with these 8 sublime cabins deep in nature

You could rough it this summer, pitching a tent in the woods and fending off mosquitos. Or you could stay in a cabin that gives you all the vibes of being outside with none of the arguable inconveniences.

A-Frame Club in Winter Park, Colorado

A-Frame Club is in a sunny spot by the Fraser River (Image credit: Stephan Werk)

These 31 A-Frame cabins are inspired by mid-century modern design, a "perfect mashup of retro nostalgia and classic mountain-town hygge," Sunset said. Each birchwood-paneled cabin is slightly under 600 square feet, with soaring ceilings, Malm fireplaces, fully equipped kitchenettes, onsen-style soaking tubs and vintage furnishings. The A-Frame Club offers a shuttle service, driving guests into town in a 1989 Wagoneer, and has a historic saloon on property that serves drinks and dinner.

AutoCamp Sequoia in Three Rivers, California

Stay cool or warm, thanks to A/C and heating in each cabin (Image credit: Matt Kisiday)

From your cabin at AutoCamp Sequoia you can plot all sorts of adventures, like exploring the nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, hiking the Big Tree Trails and seeing the massive General Sherman Tree. Tucked in the Sierra Nevadas, this new property has been open since March and has several types of accommodations, including premium cabins that allow you to "commune with nature without sacrificing luxury," The Points Guy said. Each cabin comes with heating and air conditioning, a walk-in shower and a kitchen.

The Claremont in Southwest Harbor, Maine

Canoeing through Somes Sound is one activity to do while staying at The Claremont (Image credit: Cavan Images / Getty Images)

The Claremont has two cabin options, ocean and woods; both are stunners. If you stay in the ocean view cabins, expect fireplaces, private decks and "bright beachy decor," Condé Nast Traveler said. The woodland cabins are "cozy," with stone and brick fireplaces, spacious living rooms and kitchenettes. A heated pool, spa and fitness cottage are amenities all guests can enjoy.

Grand Lake Lodge in Grand Lake, Colorado

Grand Lake Lodge's cabins are all historic (Image credit: Grand Lake Lodge)

You can feel the history at Grand Lake Lodge, around the corner from the western edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. All 75 of the homey cabins were purchased decades ago from the Sears Roebuck and Co. catalog but have remodeled interiors and modern comforts like microwaves, cable TV and WiFi. Solo travelers and couples can get comfortable in a smaller cabin, while large groups will appreciate the two-story Elk Lodge, which is able to accommodate up to 24 guests. Grand Lake Lodge's prime location guarantees easy access to hiking, boating, fishing and swimming all in one day.

Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort in Mt. Shasta City, California

Lake Siskiyou, your aquatic playground (Image credit: Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort)

At Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort, guests embrace the peaceful way of life. The most pressing question is whether to first go fishing or hiking. The cabins are framed by tall pines and are only a few minutes from the lake, with gorgeous views of Mount Shasta around every bend. Rent paddleboards, kayaks and patio boats for a fun day on the lake, and make sure to carve out some time for the Splash Zone, an inflatable playground.

Postcard Cabins Hill Country in Wimberley, Texas

Big picture windows are way better than a television (Image credit: Amber Canterbury / Postcard Cabins Hill Country)

The 40 cabins here are tiny at between 150 and 200 square feet. But they deliver. Though "minimalist," they exude "hip, retro vibes" and come equipped with kitchenettes, a shower, toilet and sink, and a "firepit ringed by Adirondack chairs," Travel and Leisure said. From the large picture windows, guests can look for wildlife like whitetail deer and armadillos during the day and stargaze at night.

The Swag in Waynesville, North Carolina

Views like this can be found across Waynesville (Image credit: Abhishek Kumar / 500px / Getty Images)

Sitting high up in the Great Smoky Mountains is The Swag, a swanky hideaway that offers "something for every traveler," Afar said. The cabins are "teeming with rustic touches like wood paneling and stone fireplaces" plus copper soaking tubs, steam showers and other deluxe amenities. Spend time exploring the grounds, where you can hang at the fishing pond, curl up with a book in the library or play croquet. Rates include meals in the Swag House.

Yellowstone Peaks Hotel in Island Park, Idaho

These might not be the only bears you see at Yellowstone Peaks (Image credit: Yellowstone Peaks Hotel)

The 21 cabins at Yellowstone Peaks Hotel are a perfect blend of comfort and luxury, with spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, well-stocked kitchens and private patios that feature wood-fired hot tubs. Yellowstone National Park is a 30-minute drive away, so the modern property is a great fit for "outdoorsy travelers," Field Mag said. After a long day in nature, guests will appreciate returning to their serene cabins for a quick nap, then heading to the shared outdoor space with its fishing pond, communal sauna, large hot tubs and cold plunges.