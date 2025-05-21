Bring the great outdoors inside with these 8 sublime cabins deep in nature
Enjoy nature without having to sleep directly in it
You could rough it this summer, pitching a tent in the woods and fending off mosquitos. Or you could stay in a cabin that gives you all the vibes of being outside with none of the arguable inconveniences.
A-Frame Club in Winter Park, Colorado
These 31 A-Frame cabins are inspired by mid-century modern design, a "perfect mashup of retro nostalgia and classic mountain-town hygge," Sunset said. Each birchwood-paneled cabin is slightly under 600 square feet, with soaring ceilings, Malm fireplaces, fully equipped kitchenettes, onsen-style soaking tubs and vintage furnishings. The A-Frame Club offers a shuttle service, driving guests into town in a 1989 Wagoneer, and has a historic saloon on property that serves drinks and dinner.
AutoCamp Sequoia in Three Rivers, California
From your cabin at AutoCamp Sequoia you can plot all sorts of adventures, like exploring the nearby Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, hiking the Big Tree Trails and seeing the massive General Sherman Tree. Tucked in the Sierra Nevadas, this new property has been open since March and has several types of accommodations, including premium cabins that allow you to "commune with nature without sacrificing luxury," The Points Guy said. Each cabin comes with heating and air conditioning, a walk-in shower and a kitchen.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Claremont in Southwest Harbor, Maine
The Claremont has two cabin options, ocean and woods; both are stunners. If you stay in the ocean view cabins, expect fireplaces, private decks and "bright beachy decor," Condé Nast Traveler said. The woodland cabins are "cozy," with stone and brick fireplaces, spacious living rooms and kitchenettes. A heated pool, spa and fitness cottage are amenities all guests can enjoy.
Grand Lake Lodge in Grand Lake, Colorado
You can feel the history at Grand Lake Lodge, around the corner from the western edge of Rocky Mountain National Park. All 75 of the homey cabins were purchased decades ago from the Sears Roebuck and Co. catalog but have remodeled interiors and modern comforts like microwaves, cable TV and WiFi. Solo travelers and couples can get comfortable in a smaller cabin, while large groups will appreciate the two-story Elk Lodge, which is able to accommodate up to 24 guests. Grand Lake Lodge's prime location guarantees easy access to hiking, boating, fishing and swimming all in one day.
Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort in Mt. Shasta City, California
At Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort, guests embrace the peaceful way of life. The most pressing question is whether to first go fishing or hiking. The cabins are framed by tall pines and are only a few minutes from the lake, with gorgeous views of Mount Shasta around every bend. Rent paddleboards, kayaks and patio boats for a fun day on the lake, and make sure to carve out some time for the Splash Zone, an inflatable playground.
Postcard Cabins Hill Country in Wimberley, Texas
The 40 cabins here are tiny at between 150 and 200 square feet. But they deliver. Though "minimalist," they exude "hip, retro vibes" and come equipped with kitchenettes, a shower, toilet and sink, and a "firepit ringed by Adirondack chairs," Travel and Leisure said. From the large picture windows, guests can look for wildlife like whitetail deer and armadillos during the day and stargaze at night.
The Swag in Waynesville, North Carolina
Sitting high up in the Great Smoky Mountains is The Swag, a swanky hideaway that offers "something for every traveler," Afar said. The cabins are "teeming with rustic touches like wood paneling and stone fireplaces" plus copper soaking tubs, steam showers and other deluxe amenities. Spend time exploring the grounds, where you can hang at the fishing pond, curl up with a book in the library or play croquet. Rates include meals in the Swag House.
Yellowstone Peaks Hotel in Island Park, Idaho
The 21 cabins at Yellowstone Peaks Hotel are a perfect blend of comfort and luxury, with spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, well-stocked kitchens and private patios that feature wood-fired hot tubs. Yellowstone National Park is a 30-minute drive away, so the modern property is a great fit for "outdoorsy travelers," Field Mag said. After a long day in nature, guests will appreciate returning to their serene cabins for a quick nap, then heading to the shared outdoor space with its fishing pond, communal sauna, large hot tubs and cold plunges.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Israel's Western allies pull back amid Gaza escalation
speed read Britain and the EU are reconsidering allegiance with Israel as the Gaza siege continues
-
'The national appetite has been waning'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump twists House GOP arms on megabill
speed read The bill will provide a $350 billion boost to military and anti-immigration spending and 'cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs'
-
The ins and outs of experiencing the best of travel by Amtrak
The Week Recommends The journey is slower, but the scenery is stunning
-
Get a taste of place at these regional US restaurant chains
The Week Recommends Eat where the locals do
-
8 gifts for the host who does the most
The Week Recommends Show your appreciation with a thoughtful present
-
How to plan a (road) trip along the Mississippi River where the water isn't the only star
The Week Recommends See this vital waterway from the Great River Road
-
7 US cities to explore on a microtrip
The Week Recommends Not enough vacation days? No problem.
-
Slovenia is ready for its moment in the travel spotlight
The Week Recommends Mountains, lakes, caves and coastline await
-
Splish, splash is just the beginning when you have everything you need for a rollicking pool party
The Week Recommends Fire up the snow cone machine, and turn on that outdoor movie projector
-
How to create your perfect bedscape
The Week Recommends Nighttime is the right time to get excited about going to bed