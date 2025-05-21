Bring the great outdoors inside with these 8 sublime cabins deep in nature

Enjoy nature without having to sleep directly in it

Two shiny bear statues in front of black cabins at Yellowstone Peaks Hotel in Idaho
Yellowstone Peaks Hotel is on the doorstep to Yellowstone National Park
(Image credit: Yellowstone Peaks Hotel)
You could rough it this summer, pitching a tent in the woods and fending off mosquitos. Or you could stay in a cabin that gives you all the vibes of being outside with none of the arguable inconveniences.

A-Frame Club in Winter Park, Colorado

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

