Kimpton Everly Hotel: the perfect base to explore Hollywood

The Hollywood sign is arguably the most iconic view in Los Angeles – so what better sight to have framed by your hotel window during a short stay in the City of Angels?

The Kimpton Everly, a vibrant 216-room hotel in the heart of Hollywood, offers unrivalled, panoramic views of this famous landmark. And if your room is on the opposite side of the 184-foot building, don’t worry – you'll still enjoy equally unforgettable scenes of LA's shimmering skyline.

Why stay here?

Rooms are spacious, with crisp, comfy bedding and minimalist decor (Image credit: Kimpton Everly)

If you're making a fleeting visit to LA, then Hollywood is definitely a good spot to rest your head. Unlike many areas of the city, it's actually pretty walkable – and the Kimpton Everly is right in the midst of the glitz and glamour, while still feeling fairly calm and residential.

Like California as a whole, the hotel is vast. The lobby has incredibly high ceilings and is dotted with cosy sofas and armchairs occupied by trendy work-from-homers. The rooms are also spacious, with crisp, comfy bedding and minimalist decor.

Although the rooms don't appear to be kitted out with many amenities at first glance, one of the hotel's unique selling points is its "Forgot It? We've Got It!" policy, which allows guests to either borrow or take several essential travel items from the hotel's reception, including hair straighteners, phone chargers, toothpaste and nail clippers. I was relieved to be able to tend to my bushy eyebrows by borrowing tweezers one afternoon.

Another USP worth mentioning is the Kimpton "Plant Pals" programme, through which guests can request a plant to be placed in their room to brighten their stay. I didn't take advantage of this offer, but would have had I been staying for longer than two nights.

Eating and drinking

The ground-floor level is home to a classic Cali restaurant and coffee bar called Jane Q with a menu that prioritises freshly sourced ingredients. I sampled a couple of items from the all-day brunch, including a delicious muesli bowl that came with coconut milk, chopped banana, maple syrup, caramelised walnuts and peanuts, and Granny Smith apples.

The equally healthy "garden bagel" – a combination of smashed avo, cucumber, tomato, alfalfa sprouts and pickled watermelon relish, sandwiched between two slices of sesame bagel – was just as drool-worthy. Both dishes were better than the disappointing Jane Q breakfast – a Californian take on a full English, which was unfortunately rather dry and tasteless.

Upstairs, just off the reception area, is the Ever Bar, which serves late-night cocktails and fancy snacks like lobster rolls and smoked trout taramasalata.

What to see and do

It's well worth hiking to the Hollywood sign if the weather isn't too sweltering (Image credit: Getty / Mario Tama)

LA is a famously tricky city to see on foot – but Hollywood appears to be an exception to the rule. Within a 10-minute walk of the hotel, you'll find the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famous Capitol Records Building and other iconic sights. Slightly further afield is the Griffith Observatory (where you can recreate the planetarium scene from "La La Land") and the aforementioned sign – which is well worth hiking to if the weather isn't too sweltering.

On the subject of sweltering, the hotel has a small but attractive rooftop pool with glorious views over the city – it's the perfect spot to laze if the idea of sightseeing or hiking is unappealing. There's also an indoor gym and the hotel allows guests to rent bikes for free if (unlike me) you feel brave enough to embrace the smoggy LA traffic.

The verdict

The hotel right in the midst of the glitz and glamour, while still feeling fairly calm and residential (Image credit: Kimpton Everly)

While the Kimpton Everly could be described as no-frills, it certainly has everything you need if planning a short break in LA – from tweezers on tap to historic sites just a stone's throw away. If you're looking to explore Hollywood, this hotel right in the heart offers an ideal base.

Caroline was a guest of the Kimpton Everly Hollywood, where rooms start from $259 per night.