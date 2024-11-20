Kimpton Everly Hotel: the perfect base to explore Hollywood

Escape the bustle of LA at this laidback bolthole

Kimpton Everly lobby.
The lobby has incredibly high ceilings and is dotted with cosy sofas and armchairs
(Image credit: Kimpton Everly)
By
published

The Hollywood sign is arguably the most iconic view in Los Angeles – so what better sight to have framed by your hotel window during a short stay in the City of Angels?

The Kimpton Everly, a vibrant 216-room hotel in the heart of Hollywood, offers unrivalled, panoramic views of this famous landmark. And if your room is on the opposite side of the 184-foot building, don’t worry – you'll still enjoy equally unforgettable scenes of LA's shimmering skyline.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Caroline Dolby
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸