Kimpton Everly Hotel: the perfect base to explore Hollywood
Escape the bustle of LA at this laidback bolthole
The Hollywood sign is arguably the most iconic view in Los Angeles – so what better sight to have framed by your hotel window during a short stay in the City of Angels?
The Kimpton Everly, a vibrant 216-room hotel in the heart of Hollywood, offers unrivalled, panoramic views of this famous landmark. And if your room is on the opposite side of the 184-foot building, don’t worry – you'll still enjoy equally unforgettable scenes of LA's shimmering skyline.
Why stay here?
If you're making a fleeting visit to LA, then Hollywood is definitely a good spot to rest your head. Unlike many areas of the city, it's actually pretty walkable – and the Kimpton Everly is right in the midst of the glitz and glamour, while still feeling fairly calm and residential.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Like California as a whole, the hotel is vast. The lobby has incredibly high ceilings and is dotted with cosy sofas and armchairs occupied by trendy work-from-homers. The rooms are also spacious, with crisp, comfy bedding and minimalist decor.
Although the rooms don't appear to be kitted out with many amenities at first glance, one of the hotel's unique selling points is its "Forgot It? We've Got It!" policy, which allows guests to either borrow or take several essential travel items from the hotel's reception, including hair straighteners, phone chargers, toothpaste and nail clippers. I was relieved to be able to tend to my bushy eyebrows by borrowing tweezers one afternoon.
Another USP worth mentioning is the Kimpton "Plant Pals" programme, through which guests can request a plant to be placed in their room to brighten their stay. I didn't take advantage of this offer, but would have had I been staying for longer than two nights.
Eating and drinking
The ground-floor level is home to a classic Cali restaurant and coffee bar called Jane Q with a menu that prioritises freshly sourced ingredients. I sampled a couple of items from the all-day brunch, including a delicious muesli bowl that came with coconut milk, chopped banana, maple syrup, caramelised walnuts and peanuts, and Granny Smith apples.
The equally healthy "garden bagel" – a combination of smashed avo, cucumber, tomato, alfalfa sprouts and pickled watermelon relish, sandwiched between two slices of sesame bagel – was just as drool-worthy. Both dishes were better than the disappointing Jane Q breakfast – a Californian take on a full English, which was unfortunately rather dry and tasteless.
Upstairs, just off the reception area, is the Ever Bar, which serves late-night cocktails and fancy snacks like lobster rolls and smoked trout taramasalata.
What to see and do
LA is a famously tricky city to see on foot – but Hollywood appears to be an exception to the rule. Within a 10-minute walk of the hotel, you'll find the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famous Capitol Records Building and other iconic sights. Slightly further afield is the Griffith Observatory (where you can recreate the planetarium scene from "La La Land") and the aforementioned sign – which is well worth hiking to if the weather isn't too sweltering.
On the subject of sweltering, the hotel has a small but attractive rooftop pool with glorious views over the city – it's the perfect spot to laze if the idea of sightseeing or hiking is unappealing. There's also an indoor gym and the hotel allows guests to rent bikes for free if (unlike me) you feel brave enough to embrace the smoggy LA traffic.
The verdict
While the Kimpton Everly could be described as no-frills, it certainly has everything you need if planning a short break in LA – from tweezers on tap to historic sites just a stone's throw away. If you're looking to explore Hollywood, this hotel right in the heart offers an ideal base.
Caroline was a guest of the Kimpton Everly Hollywood, where rooms start from $259 per night.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The best TV spy thrillers
The Week Recommends Brilliant espionage series, packed with plot twists to keep you hooked until the end
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Ukraine-Russia: are both sides readying for nuclear war?
Today's Big Question Putin changes doctrine to lower threshold for atomic weapons after Ukraine strikes with Western missiles
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Hugh Corcoran and The Yellow Bittern: is the customer really always right?
Talking Point A new London restaurant has caused controversy by complaining about customer eating habits
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
The best TV spy thrillers
The Week Recommends Brilliant espionage series, packed with plot twists to keep you hooked until the end
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Magnificent Tudor castles and stately homes to visit this year
The Week Recommends The return of 'Wolf Hall' has sparked an uptick in visits to Britain's Tudor palaces
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Vegetable cocktails are having a moment
The Week Recommends Wild carrot margarita? Mung bean old-fashioned? 'Allotment-inspired' tipples are appearing on drinks menus
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Can AI tools be used to Hollywood's advantage?
Talking Points It makes some aspects of the industry faster and cheaper. It will also put many people in the entertainment world out of work
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Renegade comedian Youngmi Mayer's frank new memoir is a blitzkrieg to the genre
The Week Recommends 'I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying' details a biracial life on the margins, with humor as salving grace
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Drawing the Italian Renaissance: a 'relentlessly impressive' exhibition
The Week Recommends Show at the King's Gallery features an 'enormous cache' of works by the likes of Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael
By The Week UK Published
-
Niall Williams shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The Irish novelist chooses works by Charles Dickens, Seamus Heaney and Wendell Berry
By The Week UK Published
-
Patriot: Alexei Navalny's memoir is as 'compelling as it is painful'
The Week Recommends The anti-corruption campaigner's harrowing book was published posthumously after his death in a remote Arctic prison
By The Week UK Published