7 mountain hotels perfect for a tranquil autumn or winter escape
Get (altitude) high and unwind
A trip to the mountains is a delight all year. But for maximum comfort and relaxation, the hilltops call loudest during autumn and winter. Watch the leaves change, the snow fall and the nights elongate from the leisureliness of these seven peak-season hotels.
Cloudland at McLemore Resort, Rising Fawn, Georgia
You cross your fingers and hope for sunny skies during most vacations. That’s not how it goes at Cloudland. The resort is at the top of Lookout Mountain, and when the clouds roll in, you experience the “spectacular” view from above, said Atlanta Magazine. It’s as lovely on clear days, when you can hike along cliffside trails, hang out by the infinity-edge pool or enjoy a round of golf on either the Highlands course or The Keep course, which “integrates" streams, waterfalls and boulders.
Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nevada
The “elegant” Edgewood Tahoe Resort sits on the southeastern shore of Lake Tahoe, its design inspired by the “old school National Park lodges,” said Vogue. Guests can gaze out at the lake’s “cobalt blue waters” from the Great Room, which boasts “soaring 38-foot windows,” or walk around outside to view the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. During winter, take advantage of the property’s proximity to Heavenly Ski Resort; enjoy a morning on the powder, then return to the resort for an afternoon spa treatment like the “grounding” gemstone massage.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield, New Hampshire
This resort tucked in the “majestic” White Mountains is a “veritable wellness haven,” with an “expansive” spa and indoor and outdoor pools, said Condé Nast Traveler. Covering 1,700 acres, the property is “perfect” for guests seeking time outside, and in the fall, the foliage is “nothing short of spectacular.” Those who prefer to remain indoors can also enjoy the “picturesque” setting from their “window-filled” room or suite.
Rhode’s Motor Lodge, Boone, North Carolina
This reimagined motor inn, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, “pairs nostalgic design with modern convenience,” said Travel and Leisure. The rooms have plush mattresses, smart TVs and original art from local creatives, and ground level accommodations include parking right outside the door. Communal spaces, like the porch with rocking chairs around the fire pit, feel “cozy,” as does Over Yonder, the “beloved” on-site restaurant serving “Southern comfort fare.”
Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah
Situated at the base of Mount Timpanogos, Sundance Mountain Resort “feels like a true escape from the every day,” said Forbes Travel Guide. Because you’re in the wilderness, there are “no busy roadways” or “soaring skyscrapers” blocking the views from your “warm yet luxurious” room, but rather sweeping vistas of pines and hiking trails. It’s easy to get lost in the activities here, like jewelry- and pottery-making in the Art Studio & Gallery and lounging in the pools at The Springs. During winter, the skiing and snowboarding are “top-notch,” and on a clear day you can see all the way to Utah Lake from the ski lift.
Woodloch Resort, Hawley, Pennsylvania
Prepare to make memories at Woodloch Resort. This picturesque retreat in the Poconos is perfect for family getaways and reunions, thanks to its spacious accommodations and impressive line up of more than 30 daily events and activities. Grab your favorite cousin for a game of archery tag, entice your grandmother to join you in Bakery Wars or ask your dad to partner for a scavenger hunt. Guests can also enjoy a solo or group experience at The Lodge at Woodloch, the property’s spa offering a “mind-boggling amount of activities and amenities,” Town & Country said. Plan on spending all day here trying the fitness classes, soaking pools, snow room and Himalayan salt sauna.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Wyoming Inn, Jackson Hole
Antler chandeliers, leather and cowhide chairs and stone hearths waiting for a roaring fire are some of the rustic charms found at The Wyoming Inn. The boutique property is adjacent to the Grand Tetons, and activities include taking a wildlife tour along the foothills — bison, elk and deer are some of the animals you might spot. Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and tubing on Snow King Mountain are all also available.
On a really chilly day, you might want to hunker down at the hotel, relaxing in your room before enjoying dinner at The Whistling Grizzly, the on-property restaurant known for inventive dishes using wild game.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
‘Deskilling’: a dangerous side effect of AI use
The explainer Workers are increasingly reliant on the new technology
-
The biggest sports betting scandals in history
In Depth The recent indictments of professional athletes were the latest in a long line of scandals
-
Nick Fuentes’ Groyper antisemitism is splitting the right
Talking Points Interview with Tucker Carlson draws conservative backlash
-
The 5 best political thriller series of the 21st century
The Week Recommends Viewers can binge on most anything, including espionage and the formation of parliamentary coalitions
-
The 8 best dark comedies of the 21st century
The Week Recommends From Santa Claus to suicide terrorism, these movies skewered big, taboo subjects
-
Everything you need to know about last-minute travel
The Week Recommends You can book an awesome trip with a moment’s notice
-
The 7 best police procedurals of all time
The Week Recommends There’s more to cops and robbers than just nabbing the bad guy at the end of the show
-
8 of the best horror comedy films of all time
The Week Recommends From parodies to ‘requels,’ these movies will make you laugh and scream at the same time
-
The 5 best TV shows about the mob
The Week Recommends From the show that launched TV’s golden age to a Batman spin-off, viewers can’t get enough of these magnificent mobsters
-
Roofman: a ‘stranger than fiction’ tale
The Week Recommends Channing Tatum walks ‘effortlessly’ between comedy and tragedy
-
Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling.
The Week Recommends Say goodbye to dry and hello to hydration