7 mountain hotels perfect for a tranquil autumn or winter escape

A trip to the mountains is a delight all year. But for maximum comfort and relaxation, the hilltops call loudest during autumn and winter. Watch the leaves change, the snow fall and the nights elongate from the leisureliness of these seven peak-season hotels.

Cloudland at McLemore Resort, Rising Fawn, Georgia

Cloudland is truly above it all (Image credit: 161 Photography)

You cross your fingers and hope for sunny skies during most vacations. That’s not how it goes at Cloudland. The resort is at the top of Lookout Mountain, and when the clouds roll in, you experience the “spectacular” view from above, said Atlanta Magazine. It’s as lovely on clear days, when you can hike along cliffside trails, hang out by the infinity-edge pool or enjoy a round of golf on either the Highlands course or The Keep course, which “integrates" streams, waterfalls and boulders.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Stateline, Nevada

The Grand Room makes a gorgeous first impression (Image credit: Edgewood Tahoe Resort)

The “elegant” Edgewood Tahoe Resort sits on the southeastern shore of Lake Tahoe, its design inspired by the “old school National Park lodges,” said Vogue. Guests can gaze out at the lake’s “cobalt blue waters” from the Great Room, which boasts “soaring 38-foot windows,” or walk around outside to view the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains. During winter, take advantage of the property’s proximity to Heavenly Ski Resort; enjoy a morning on the powder, then return to the resort for an afternoon spa treatment like the “grounding” gemstone massage.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, Whitefield, New Hampshire

The historic Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa dates back to 1865 (Image credit: Carley Rudd Photography)

This resort tucked in the “majestic” White Mountains is a “veritable wellness haven,” with an “expansive” spa and indoor and outdoor pools, said Condé Nast Traveler. Covering 1,700 acres, the property is “perfect” for guests seeking time outside, and in the fall, the foliage is “nothing short of spectacular.” Those who prefer to remain indoors can also enjoy the “picturesque” setting from their “window-filled” room or suite.

Rhode’s Motor Lodge, Boone, North Carolina

Rhode’s is a modern take on the classic motor lodge (Image credit: Emily Lyonswood)

This reimagined motor inn, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, “pairs nostalgic design with modern convenience,” said Travel and Leisure. The rooms have plush mattresses, smart TVs and original art from local creatives, and ground level accommodations include parking right outside the door. Communal spaces, like the porch with rocking chairs around the fire pit, feel “cozy,” as does Over Yonder, the “beloved” on-site restaurant serving “Southern comfort fare.”

Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah

All Sundance Mountain Resort rooms feel rustic and homey (Image credit: Sundance Mountain Resort)

Situated at the base of Mount Timpanogos, Sundance Mountain Resort “feels like a true escape from the every day,” said Forbes Travel Guide. Because you’re in the wilderness, there are “no busy roadways” or “soaring skyscrapers” blocking the views from your “warm yet luxurious” room, but rather sweeping vistas of pines and hiking trails. It’s easy to get lost in the activities here, like jewelry- and pottery-making in the Art Studio & Gallery and lounging in the pools at The Springs. During winter, the skiing and snowboarding are “top-notch,” and on a clear day you can see all the way to Utah Lake from the ski lift.

Woodloch Resort, Hawley, Pennsylvania

With over 30 activities offered daily, guests at Woodloch Resort are never bored (Image credit: Woodloch Resort)

Prepare to make memories at Woodloch Resort. This picturesque retreat in the Poconos is perfect for family getaways and reunions, thanks to its spacious accommodations and impressive line up of more than 30 daily events and activities. Grab your favorite cousin for a game of archery tag, entice your grandmother to join you in Bakery Wars or ask your dad to partner for a scavenger hunt. Guests can also enjoy a solo or group experience at The Lodge at Woodloch, the property’s spa offering a “mind-boggling amount of activities and amenities,” Town & Country said. Plan on spending all day here trying the fitness classes, soaking pools, snow room and Himalayan salt sauna.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Wyoming Inn, Jackson Hole

The views are lovely from every room at The Wyoming Inn (Image credit: The Wyoming Inn)

Antler chandeliers, leather and cowhide chairs and stone hearths waiting for a roaring fire are some of the rustic charms found at The Wyoming Inn. The boutique property is adjacent to the Grand Tetons, and activities include taking a wildlife tour along the foothills — bison, elk and deer are some of the animals you might spot. Skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and tubing on Snow King Mountain are all also available.

On a really chilly day, you might want to hunker down at the hotel, relaxing in your room before enjoying dinner at The Whistling Grizzly, the on-property restaurant known for inventive dishes using wild game.